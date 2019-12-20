NORMAN — Oklahoma’s role has changed entering the Peach Bowl matchup against LSU.
The Sooners boasted a Heisman Trophy winner in the past two College Football Playoff semifinal games. This season, OU will have to stop Heisman winner Joe Burrow, LSU’s quarterback.
Burrow has engineered a potent LSU attack with 48 touchdown passes and only six interceptions. He has thrown for 4,715 yards. He also has rushed for 289 yards and three more TDs.
“They are good at what they do. They are kind of like a couple of offenses that we’ve seen throughout the year,” OU linebacker Kenneth Murray said. “They have a script that they like to stick to. They are real good doing what they do, and I’m looking forward to the challenge.”
Something will have to give in the Dec. 28 matchup.
OU has not allowed a 300-yard passer all season, a vast improvement from seasons past. Meanwhile, Burrow has thrown for 300-plus yards in 11 of the Tigers’ 13 games.
“You’ve got to be respectful of the fact that they’re going to make plays. It’s not like all of a sudden they’re going to take a Saturday off,” OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said. “So what we have to make sure of is that we make our fair share. What does that look like? A tackle for loss in the backfield, a possible sack, a takeaway … all those things.
“You can’t walk out of the stadium saying we didn’t make plays tonight.”
Grinch was at Ohio State the same spring Burrow was a reserve quarterback for the Buckeyes, so he is familiar with him.
Grinch said Burrow reminds him of other talented quarterbacks that he game-planned against, such as Sam Darnold and Joe Flacco. He said it doesn’t take many clips to be wowed by what Burrow is doing. Grinch put Burrow in a category of elite players he has faced.
“Talented guy. I saw that firsthand (at Ohio State),” Grinch said. “The ability to move in the pocket, extend plays, throw on the run. With those attributes when those things happen, imagine being an offensive coordinator, the confidence you have that you can call that play. Then all of a sudden it can get real scary for defenses.”
The compressed college football calendar only has three weeks between the conference championship games and the Peach Bowl. It’s a much shorter time span that usual.
The first week after the Big 12 title game was spent exclusively on recruiting, which forced the Sooners players to do film study while the coaches were tracking down prospects.
“It went extremely well,” Murray said. “We got in, got our work in and made sure we were productive in doing it.”
OU had two bye weeks in 2019 and the schedule now has that same feel, with this week’s practice followed by next week’s game preparation.
“As we got back in the building this past week, OK, do you treat it fully like a bye week? It’s a unique calendar that way,” Grinch said. “After signing day, you’d kind of like take a breather maybe for an evening. We obviously don’t have that.”
Murray said OU’s defense will enter the Peach Bowl “extremely confident.”
“We understand that it’s about us,” he said. “We understand that when we do what we do and do our jobs and don’t try to do anything outside of that, we get great results.
“That’s what we’re focused at — executing and doing what we need to do as a defense.”