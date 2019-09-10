NORMAN - Oklahoma cornerbacks coach Roy Manning spent last season as UCLA’s linebacker coach. He had previously spent three seasons coaching under Alex Grinch at Washington State.
Grinch hired Manning to join the OU staff shortly after becoming the team’s new defensive coordinator.
Heading into Saturday's game at UCLA, will Grinch lean on Manning’s understanding of the Bruins' personnel from his short time in Westwood.
"We certainly pick his brain and already done so,” Grinch said. “Obviously it is a year removed and further development and new roles and all that stuff, but obviously in a lot of ways his comments confirm what you see on film.
“(It’s a) unique scenario, obviously, with him being in that program a year ago."