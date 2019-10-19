NORMAN — About 20 minutes after Oklahoma’s 52-14 victory Saturday over West Virginia, defensive coordinator Alex Grinch walked into the interview room at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
He looked at the sheet of paper in his hands the way a parent might look at a child’s disappointing report card.
“That’s now three straight games without a takeaway, which is alarming,” he said.
Alarming?
Grinch, whose tenure as the OU defensive coordinator is now seven games old, obviously didn’t pay attention to what happened in these teams’ previous meeting. You know, the one where West Virginia put up 56 points and 704 yards of total offense on the Sooners 11 months ago?
Back then, defensive alarms were silenced by the slaps on the snooze button that OU’s record-setting offense provided.
But Grinch’s assessment didn’t surprise the members of his unit. Even after the Sooners held the Mountaineers to 242 yards of total offense and kept them out of the end zone in the second half, they knew perfection was distant.
“We’ve got to get the ball out,” linebacker DaShaun White said. “As much as we emphasize it in practice, I feel the ball should be coming out more. We just have to keep going at it. It will break sooner or later.”
The reminders are not subtle. With the Sooners leading 28-14 at halftime, Grinch walked to the grease board on the defense’s side of OU’s mammoth locker room and wrote a big “zero” on it. He says it after every defensive series that ends in a punt.
Getting the ball back as quickly as possible is an obsession with Grinch and his players. A play-to-play fixation was good to have on Saturday.
The Sooners (7-0, 3-0 Big 12) should have been primed for a letdown. After all, it was the week after another colossal meeting with Texas. The defense stood tall in the Cotton Bowl. There were plenty of chances to take a seat on Saturday.
If being better were enough, that would have been the case. OU’s defensive resurgence has occurred with Grinch’s No. 1 mission — creating turnovers — going mostly unfulfilled.
The Sooners haven’t forced a turnover since defensive tackle Neville Gallimore caused a fumble against Texas Tech on Sept. 28.
It didn’t matter that OU hasn’t given up over 400 yards of total offense since the season opener. Or that opposing punters are seeing more playing time than they have in years. It’s different these days.
Defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles summed up the difference in this manner. During practice earlier this week, he broke on a ball and tipped it away before a receiver could get his hands on it. Grinch lit into him. Radley-Hiles took a false step earlier in the play. The one second of wasted motion was the difference between getting a hand on the ball and getting an interception.
“He broke it down to me,” Radley-Hiles said. “I could’ve had an interception if not for that one step. He’s critical about what he wants. And he wants turnovers.”
Even after a day when more quality restoration work was done to OU’s defensive reputation, Grinch laid out how incomplete it is.
“Three straight games without takeaways, as much as we emphasize it,” he lamented. “The ball’s in the air more than we act like it. From a secondary standpoint, we gotta make sure that we want that ball being thrown our way. That’s something we’ve gotta analyze as a coaching staff.”