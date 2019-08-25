Oklahoma fans still have nightmarish memories about the 2016 season opener.
The Sooners’ 33-23 loss to Houston immediately put their College Football Playoff hopes on life support by week one.
While many remember the Cougars’ 100-yard return following a missed field goal and allowing 20 consecutive points in the loss to the Tom Herman-coached team, they probably can’t recall a Houston wide receiver making his college debut.
D’Eriq King made three catches for 28 yards in a college debut he will never forget.
“I had recently got moved to receiver about three or four practices before the game. I didn’t think I was going to play,” said King, who is now the Cougars’ highlight-making quarterback. “I got some action. I know our defense did a helluva job stopping Baker Mayfield and Dede Westbrook and all those guys. It was an exciting day for us.”
On Sunday, King will try to guide his team to back-to-back victories over the Sooners in a primetime setting. Kickoff is 6:30 p.m.
Last year, King set an American Athletic Conference single-season record with 50 total touchdowns and led the nation in points responsible for per game (27.5) before tearing his meniscus in his right knee in mid-November.
The dual-threat quarterback is expected to be a handful for the Sooners, first-year defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said, especially with new Houston coach Dana Holgorsen installing his offense.
“(King is) a very dynamic athlete. Fortunately we see more than one on a day-to-day basis which helps us certainly in some ways,” Grinch said. “We have a lot of respect for him and how they are going to use him. It’s going to be wait-and-see. To pretend like we’re going to know exactly is naive on our part.
“(We need to) lean on the film and make sure we’re playing with an effort to fix the plays that we don’t a chance to rep in practice.”
King isn’t a fan of being called a dual-threat quarterback.
“The first thing people think about when you hear dual threat is that ‘He can run the ball and can’t throw as well.’ I pride myself in making all the throws on the field, throwing first and run when you have to. It’s an unfair label,” King said.
He’s also absorbed Holgorsen’s system, saying that it’s been a smooth transition.
“Coach Holgersen is a great coach. He’s obviously done great things on offense and coaching guys at West Virginia like Geno Smith and Tavon Austin,” King said. “He’s had top 10 offenses and I’m excited to play for him this year.:
King, who plays for his hometown university, has solid relationships with some well-known Oklahoma players.
There was some chatter last week about King beating OU quarterback Jalen Hurts in the Texas state playoffs during their senior seasons. Hurts said “we’re cool” when asked about King and said he hasn’t forgotten his Channelview team’s 71-21 loss to King and Manvel.
King is looking forward to countering Hurts at quarterback.
“Just being the competitors that I know we are, I’m excited to play against him,” King said. “I’ve known him for a long time. I’m just trying to go out there and prove a point.”
King also knows OU’s engineer on defense. Linebacker Kenneth Murray is also a star from the Houston area.
The UH quarterback is a former 7-on-7 teammate of CeeDee Lamb during their high school days, adding that he threw Lamb a “bunch of touchdowns” when they played for Team Texas Elite.
“He’s been great as long as I can remember. When I was quarterback from 7-on-7, I’d just throw the ball in his area and let him make a play,” King said. “I’m excited to see what he’s doing. I wish him the best.”
King admits to being anxious to taking the field in Norman.
“I’m already a hungry person. I go to practice and workouts every day with a chip on my shoulder,” King said. “I’m very excited to get this going especially after the way my last season ended.”