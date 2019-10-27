Oklahoma football fans now have to ask themselves one question.
Was Saturday’s defensive performance in a 48-41 loss to Kansas State an aberration or did it reveal the team’s true identity?
Lincoln Riley has warned multiple times that too much — either good or bad — can be taken from one game. But for OU followers scarred by poor defenses over the past few seasons, it was a frightening flashback.
Oklahoma now enters a bye week. Does defensive coordinator Alex Grinch appreciate having a Saturday off or does he wish his team could play again next week?
Grinch understands no one is going to feel sorry for his defense. They have to immediately get better. This work week, he said, OU will focus on itself as well as Iowa State, the Nov. 9 opponent.
“There’s no (other) team in the country that needs to have a great Monday practice,” Grinch said. “Specific to our side of the ball, we have to make sure we are correcting the issues and find a way to do the things we talk about doing. Do the things that we emphasize in terms of takeaways, stopping the run,” Grinch said.
“Once again, when you get the results, you want to champion yourselves and say all is well. It’s a one-game evaluation. Obviously we did a poor job in this particular week. The big picture stuff is something that we’ll analyze later on. We have to make sure we take advantage of a good week of practice.”
Grinch emphasized takeaways immediately upon his arrival at Oklahoma.
The Sooners’ new philosophy would concentrate on forcing turnovers. OU fans could only imagine giving a potent offense more opportunities with the football.
Oklahoma didn’t produce a turnover for the fourth consecutive game at Iowa State. That statistic doesn’t likely just sting the defensive coordinator. It’s brutally painful.
“Once again, lack of takeaways reared its head,” Grinch said Saturday. “We talk about takeaways and it hasn’t applied yet, but it certainly applied today. We knew we were going to come down this road at some point.
“Unfortunately we’re going to have to learn a real hard lesson that way.”
Grinch ran Washington State’s defense between 2015-17. In 39 games, the Cougars registered 75 takeaways. In only four games did Washington State get zero takeaways during those three seasons.
Oklahoma now has four straight games without a takeaway.
There were more concerns than just takeaways in OU’s defensive performance. The Sooners allowed eight consecutive scoring drives, including six rushing touchdowns. In seven previous games, Oklahoma only allowed six rushing touchdowns combined.
The Cyclones had nine running plays that covered at least 10 yards, just one week after OU held West Virginia to 51 rushing yards.
What are Grinch’s thoughts on the run game?
“I thought it was spotty early at best. Then we really lost trust. When you don’t have 11 guys trusting the call, all of a sudden what could be a minimal gain or negated gain turns into one on the plus side for the opponent,” Grinch said.
Parnell Motley was ejected late in the first quarter for kicking an opposing player and Delarrin Turner-Yell missed the second half with an undisclosed injury.
Grinch didn’t make excuses for their losses.
“When (a reserve player’s) number has been called, they have to go play,” he said. “We’ve got to prepare them better to execute at a higher level. I thought, for the most part from a secondary standpoint, (we were) consistently being a step away, whether it was a zone coverage concept, man coverage concept, we found ourselves in that way and I was in charge of it. We’ve got to be better.”
There were two critical third-down penalties on cornerbacks Pat Fields and Jaden Davis that extended touchdown drives for the Wildcats. That wasn’t lost in the mess.
Physically, Kansas State had the upper hand.
“It may not go the way you dialed it up in your head or as you walked into the stadium today. But I thought the physicality really waned there in the second quarter, and obviously third quarter was poor,” Grinch said. “Then we decided to play a football game late. Obviously it was a little too late. We’ve got to be more physical and that’s all levels of the defense, not just up front.”