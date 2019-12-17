Andrew Raym has been waiting for this moment since he wore an Oklahoma outfit as a baby.
On Wednesday, the Broken Arrow High School star offensive lineman will sign a letter of intent to play football for the Sooners. For Raym and his Oklahoma football-loving family, this is a dream come true.
“Born and bred. I was wearing the jersey before I was a year old,” Raym said.
Oklahoma is expected to sign at least 20 players during the opening hours of the early signing period, which starts on Wednesday. Lincoln Riley is scheduled to meet the media at 11:30 a.m. to discuss the 2020 recruiting class.
The heart of the signing class is on the offensive and defensive lines. The Sooners are expected to ink five offensive linemen and four defensive linemen to replenish both sides of the ball.
Raym is rated as the state’s top recruit by Rivals and fills a need in this year’s OU class.
Oklahoma has stocked up with in-state players on the offensive line. In the 2017 class, Shawnee’s Creed Humphrey signed with the Sooners. In 2018, Westmoore’s Brey Walker joined the OU roster. This year, Raym makes his appearance.
“The big dogs gotta stay in state,” Raym said. “OU has always been known for its offensive line. Any time there’s a great offensive lineman coming out of Oklahoma, I don’t know why they wouldn’t choose OU.”
Raym understands that there will be immediate challenges and high expectations in an offensive meeting room that’s strictly run by Bill Bedenbaugh.
The BA star said he’s prepared to work hard.
“I know it’s going to be a challenge and I love it that way,” Raym said. “I’m the type of player that I love to compete. I’m ready to get in there with the best and become one of the best myself.”
Raym will enroll early and begin classes at Oklahoma on Jan. 12 to take advantage of spring football drills.
He is ready to represent his state, his high school and, especially, his family.
“I’ve had a ton of people help me get to where I am,” Raym said. “My parents have been a huge part of that. I can’t wait to ball out and do it for them.”