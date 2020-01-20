Lincoln Riley will not admit that Oklahoma’s 2019 football season was his most challenging during his brief three-year career as a head coach.
Entering the season, the biggest questions were how newcomer Jalen Hurts would do with OU’s offense and how the installation of Alex Grinch’s defense would impact the program. Hurts would become the Heisman Trophy runner-up and Grinch’s unit was statistically the best in the Big 12.
Numerous injuries impacted the program and suspensions leading up to the Peach Bowl loss against eventual national champion LSU weren’t timely and did weigh on Riley a little bit.
“But the flip side of that is kind of seeing how our team fought through all that and all the new and all the change and found ways to win was kind of invigorating, too,” Riley said less than 12 hours after the season-ending College Football Playoff semifinal loss. “It was fun. Every year is challenging. To win like we have is – I know people take it for granted – but it’s frickin’ hard to do, man. I mean, it is hard to do.
“I know we all want to take that next step. And everybody in this program wants to, and everybody knows that we’re going to. But it’s been pretty good, too. But they’re all hard, man. Every single one.”
OU enters the off-season needing to replace an assistant coach following Jay Boulware’s departure to Texas. There will be another quarterback battle with Tanner Mordecai, Spencer Rattler and Chandler Morris looking to follow back-to-back-to-back Heisman Trophy finalists. Grinch continues to search for players to fit his system, which has led to many defensive players recently exiting via the transfer portal.
Before jumping ahead, here’s a look back at OU’s 2019 season:
Memorable momentsA ring for the thumb: Oklahoma captured its fifth consecutive outright Big 12 championship, joining Clemson for the longest current streak among Power Five schools and most since Alabama’s five-year run between 1971-75. The Sooners lived on the edge, winning four of its final five league games – including an overtime win over Baylor in the Big 12 title game – by a combined 15 points.
Another CFP appearance: The season’s end came in ugly fashion at the Peach Bowl, but that can’t take away from the Sooners advancing to the College Football Playoff for the third consecutive season and for the fourth time in five years. OU’s four appearances are the second-most behind Alabama and Clemson (five each).
December in New York City: Quarterback Jalen Hurts was the Heisman Trophy runner-up after the program had back-to-back winners in Baker Mayfield (2017) and Kyler Murray (2018). OU is the first program to have five Heisman finalists in a four-year period (Mayfield and Dede Westbrook in 2016 finished third and fourth, respectively, in 2016).
Three questions about 20191. Was the season a success? While advancing to the CFP can be registered as a success, the program has gotten to the point where it needs to win a national semifinal game. A fifth Big 12 title, another regular-season win over Texas and 12 wins is a plus, but there’s little doubt that the players, coaches and Sooner Nation wants the program to make that next step.
2. What went right? The OU defense made significant improvement under first-year defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. The Sooners became only the second team in the Big 12 to lead the league in total offense and total defense, joining Nebraska in 1997.
3. What went wrong? The defense wasn’t able to create turnovers, which was a staple of Grinch’s past defenses. OU ended with only 11 turnovers, which equaled the previous season’s total. The passing numbers were down (297.4 yards per game) under Hurts. It was the first time in Riley’s five seasons of calling plays that the Sooners didn’t average 300 passing yards per game.
What to expect in 2020
For the fourth consecutive season, a different quarterback will start the season opener. If Riley keeps the same blueprint as the past (with the exception of Mayfield in 2017), the OU coach will not name a starter among scholarship players Tanner Mordecai, Spencer Rattler and Chandler Morris until the days leading into the Missouri State game. The new quarterback will have young wide receivers and an offensive line that was raw during the 2019 campaign, but should be improved. The defense’s overhaul continues with a number of players entering the transfer portal as Grinch looks to field players that fit his system. A special teams player to watch will be Gabe Brkic, who made all 17 of his attempts last season. With special teams coordinator Boulware departing to Texas, it will be interesting to see if assistant coach Shane Beamer gains full control of the unit.
Top returners
Kennedy Brooks: The junior running back could join Samaje Perine, Adrian Peterson and De’Mond Parker with three 1,000-yard seasons if he tops the rushing plateau in 2020.
DaShaun White: The junior could shift to middle linebacker to take over for three-year starter Kenneth Murray.
Creed Humphrey: The anchor of the offensive line, the junior center’s decision to return to school instead of early entry into the NFL draft could be important in the Sooners’ championship chase next season.
Biggest losses
CeeDee Lamb: Arguably the best wide receiver in OU history, Lamb started the 2017 season opener as a true freshman and ended up with 173 catches for 3,292 yards (third-most in school history despite playing three seasons) and 32 scores (second-most in school history).
Kenneth Murray: The first true freshman inside linebacker to start a season opener since 1975, Murray exploded in his final season. The defensive captain ended with 335 career tackles (11th in school history) and set a school record with 28 tackles in a single game (Army, 2018).
Parnell Motley: The senior cornerback was a lockdown defender in his final season at OU. He had a team-high 13 pass breakups in 2019 and is already drawing rave reviews after his performance at the East-West Shrine Game.
Postseason awards
Offensive MVP: CeeDee Lamb. A Biletnikoff Award finalist, Lamb had seven 100-yard receiving games in 2019, which equaled his total from his first two seasons. He averaged 21.4 yards per reception, the highest total of any OU receiver with at least 50 catches in a season.
Defensive MVP: Kenneth Murray. The linebacker had 102 stops (53 less tackles than his previous season) but improved with 17 tackles for loss (up from 12.5 the previous season). His leadership was important in 2019.
Assistant of the year: Alex Grinch. The defensive coordinator did what was expected. He improved OU greatly in all aspects of defense from the 2018 season.
Newcomer of the year: Jalen Hurts. The Alabama transfer and Heisman Trophy runner-up, he set an OU rushing record by quarterbacks after running for 1,298 yards and 20 touchdowns.