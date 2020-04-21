Could CeeDee Lamb become Oklahoma’s highest wide receiver taken in the NFL Draft?
OU’s current top wide receiver taken is Billy Brooks, who was the No. 11 pick in the 1976 draft by the Cincinnati Bengals.
Lamb has been projected by some to be the No. 11 pick by the New York Jets.
Austin Seibert replaced OU legend Uwe Von Schamann in 2019. The kicker was taken in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns (No. 170 overall). In 1979, Von Schamann was taken in the seventh round by the Miami Dolphins (No. 189 overall).
Here’s a look back at the highest NFL Draft picks for the Sooners.
Quarterback: Sam Bradford, 2010, St. Louis Rams; Baker Mayfield, 2018, Cleveland Browns; Kyler Murray, 2019, Arizona Cardinals (First round, No. 1 overall) Running back: Billy Sims, 1980, Detroit Lions (First round, No. 1 overall) Wide receiver: Billy Brooks, 1976, Cincinnati Bengals (First round, No. 11 overall) Tight end: Steve Zabel, 1970, Philadelphia Eagles (First round, No. 6 overall) Offensive tackle: Lane Johnson, 2013, Philadelphia Eagles (First round, No. 4 overall) and Trent Williams, 2010, Washington Redskins (First round, No. 4 overall)
Offensive guard: Davin Joseph, 2006, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (First round, No. 23 overall)
Center: Kurt Burris, 1955, Cleveland (First round, No. 13 overall) Defensive end: Lee Roy Selmon, 1976, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (First round, No. 1 overall) Defensive tackle: Tony Casillas, 1986, Atlanta Falcons (First round, No. 2 overall) Linebacker: Jim Files, 1970, New York Giants (First round, No. 13 overall) Defensive back: Rickey Dixon, 1988, Cincinnati Bengals (First round, No. 5 overall) Kicker/punter: Austin Siebert, 2019, Cleveland Browns (Fifth round, No. 170 overall) Note: LB Brian Bosworth (1987) was picked first in the NFL Supplemental Draft by the Seattle Seahawks See the best images from OU's pro day
Oklahoma Pro Day Football
Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts passes the ball during Pro Day for NFL football scouts and coaches in Norman, Okla., Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Alonzo Adams
Oklahoma Pro Day Football
Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb catches a pass during drills at Pro Day for NFL football scouts and coaches in Norman, Okla., Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Alonzo Adams
Oklahoma Pro Day Football
Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts passes the ball during drills at Pro Day in Norman, Okla., Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Alonzo Adams
Oklahoma Pro Day Football
Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts runs through drills during Pro Day for NFL football scouts and coaches in Norman, Okla., Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Alonzo Adams
Oklahoma Pro Day Football
Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts passes the ball during Pro Day for NFL football scouts and coaches in Norman, Okla., Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Alonzo Adams
Oklahoma Pro Day Football
Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb waits during Pro Day for NFL football scouts and coaches in Norman, Okla., Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Alonzo Adams
Oklahoma Pro Day Football
Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts waits during Pro Day for NFL football scouts and coaches in Norman, Okla., Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Alonzo Adams
Oklahoma Pro Day Football
Oklahoma wide receiver Lee Morris runs through drills during Pro Day for NFL football scouts and coaches in Norman, Okla., Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Alonzo Adams
Oklahoma Pro Day Football
Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb runs through drills during Pro Day for NFL football scouts and coaches in Norman, Okla., Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Alonzo Adams
Oklahoma Pro Day Football
Oklahoma defensive lineman Neville Gallimore runs through drills during Pro Day for NFL football scouts and coaches in Norman, Okla., Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Alonzo Adams
Oklahoma Pro Day Football
Oklahoma wide receiver Nick Basquine makes a catch during a drill at Pro Day for NFL football scouts and coaches in Norman, Okla., Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Alonzo Adams
Oklahoma Pro Day Football
Oklahoma wide receiver Nick Basquine makes a catch during a drill at Pro Day for NFL football scouts and coaches in Norman, Okla., Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Alonzo Adams
Oklahoma Pro Day Football
Former Oklahoma running back Marcelias Sutton makes a catch as he runs through drills during Pro Day for NFL football scouts and coaches in Norman, Okla., Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Alonzo Adams
Oklahoma Pro Day Football
Former Oklahoma running back Marcelias Sutton, left, and Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, right, watch players run through drills during Pro Day for NFL football scouts and coaches in Norman, Okla., Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Alonzo Adams
Oklahoma Pro Day Football
Former Oklahoma running back Marcelias Sutton runs through drills during Pro Day for NFL football scouts and coaches in Norman, Okla., Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Alonzo Adams
Oklahoma Pro Day Football
Former Oklahoma running back Marcelias Sutton runs through drills during Pro Day for NFL football scouts and coaches in Norman, Okla., Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Alonzo Adams
