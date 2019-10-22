The 2020 Bedlam football game will have its earliest start date since 1998.
Oklahoma State will visit Norman on Oct. 24, the Big 12 announced on Tuesday. The league schedule reveal completes the Sooners’ 2020 football slate.
OU and OSU competed on Oct. 24, 1998 in Stillwater. The Cowboys beat Oklahoma 41-26 during the last season of John Blake’s three-year run as the Sooners’ head coach.
The Sooners have three nonconference games on the 2020 schedule – Missouri State (Sept. 5), Tennessee (Sept. 12) and at Army (Sept. 26).
Oklahoma will have to navigate what expects to be a tough stretch in October.
Conference play begins with a home game against Baylor (Oct. 3) and is followed by the annual Texas contest (Oct. 10 in Dallas), at Iowa State (Oct. 17) and then the Bedlam contest.
Following back-to-back road games to TCU (Oct. 31) and West Virginia (Nov. 7), the Sooners will host the Sunflower state schools (Kansas State on Nov. 14 and Kansas on Nov. 21) before the regular-season finale at Texas Tech on Nov. 28.
While Oklahoma has two bye weeks in 2019, there’s only one built into the 2020 schedule. Oklahoma will play games against Missouri State and Tennessee before getting a Saturday off before the trip to Army.
Just like 2015, Oklahoma will play its entire Big 12 nine-game schedule without getting a week off. The Sooners went 8-1 that season with an early conference loss to Texas.
2020 Oklahoma football schedule
Sept. 5: Missouri State
Sept. 12: Tennessee
Sept. 26: at Army
Oct. 3: Baylor
Oct. 10: Texas (at Dallas)
Oct. 17: at Iowa State
Oct. 24: Oklahoma State
Oct. 31: at TCU
Nov. 7: at West Virginia
Nov. 14: Kansas State
Nov. 21: Kansas
Nov. 28: at Texas Tech