The Argus-Leader's Brian Haenchen covers South Dakota football and will be in Norman this weekend.
We caught up with him to get his thoughts on the Coyotes and Saturday's 6 p.m. game against Oklahoma.
South Dakota has played FBS opponents over the past few years and almost got a win at Kansas State last season. Will that experience help them when they play in Norman on Saturday?
It's hard to say. It may help the players get over those initial jitters a bit faster than they would otherwise – and I’m sure that experience will be called upon during practice (USD let that one get away last season) – but Oklahoma is an entirely different animal than Kansas State.
What did you learn the most about South Dakota after their first game of the season, a 31-17 loss to Montana?
The offensive line and the new-look defense both showed signs of potential.
The front line is extremely young with seven underclassmen on the two-deep (two true freshmen) and just one starter, right guard Mason Scheidegger, who has previous starting experience, and was the biggest question mark coming into the year. Obviously one game does not a season make, but the Coyotes' front five more than held their own against Montana's pass rush, giving quarterback Austin Simmons ample time to work within the pocket.
The problems offensively stemmed largely from receivers failing to get open, which forced Simmons to roll out of the pocket.
The debut of new defensive coordinator Travis Johansen's "position-less" scheme produced mixed results. The Coyotes' front seven was tremendous against the run and got fairly steady pressure with its pass rush. They did what they set out to do, which was to contain dual-threat quarterback Dalton Sneed and take away Montana's run game.
However, USD was dreadful on third down and when Montana abandoned the run game almost entirely in the second half, it exposed the Coyote secondary. Some of that stems from cornerback Mark Collins Jr. exiting with a lower leg injury in the first half, but the Coyotes' secondary has to be better moving forward.
We heard a little bit about Kody Case (11 catches, 144 yards) in the opener. Can you talk about ability as well as other offensive playmakers to watch for on Saturday?
Case, who missed most of last season due to injury, is ridiculously fast and a game-changing threat at receiver and as a kick/punt returner. He's not the biggest at 5-foot-10, 175 pounds, but he's got great hands and was Simmons' go-to receiver against Montana.
If a defense elects to key in on Case, that clears space for Dakari Allen (6-1, 180) and Levi Falck (6-2, 205), the team's top two receivers from 2018.
Simmons is a dual-threat quarterback and, considering the inexperience along the offensive line, his athleticism will pay dividends this season. Though, I'm not sure how aggressive they'll be with running Simmons on Saturday night.
Who are some of the stars on defense, and what are some of the biggest keys for the defense to be successful on Saturday?
Defensive end Darin Greenfield will garner the most attention, and rightfully so. He's a two-time All-American and recorded stats against Montana. Greenfield is undersized, but that hasn't slowed him down too much over the past few seasons (he's very good at using his leverage and getting around opposing linemen).
At linebacker, Jack Cochrane was the team's second-leading tackler from a year ago and is an invaluable leader. He's the only returning starter at linebacker.
If USD is to pull the upset Saturday night, the defense will have to record a touchdown (or two) and win the turnover battle by a fairly healthy margin.
Beyond the final score, continuing their Week 1 success against the run and showing improvement against the pass (particularly in the secondary) will be things to watch for.
How do you think Saturday’s game will play out?
I think USD has enough weapons offensively to move the ball and score some points (coming away with 17-21 would be a huge win), but I will be surprised if Oklahoma’s starters play much beyond halftime.