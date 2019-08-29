The Houston Chronicle's Joseph Duarte has covered University of Houston football for the past decade.
This week, we caught up with him to get his thoughts on the Cougars and Sunday's 6:30 p.m. game against Oklahoma.
How do you think D'Eriq King will adjust to playing in Dana Holgorsen's offense? While getting a true feel for it may take a few games, do you see signs of things meshing?
All signs are that King had a successful spring and camp adapting to Holgorsen’s Air Raid offense, which will have some of the same principles Houston used last season but not nearly at the warp speed tempo. The ability to adapt is a credit to King, who is working with his third offensive coordinator (Marquel Blackwell) in the last four years. King is one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in college football, accounting for 50 total touchdowns and leading FBS with an average 27.5 points per game before a knee injury sidelined him the final 2.5 games. While he is elusive and can run, his arm is underrated. UH limited contact in practice for most of camp and have stressed the need to slide and get out of bounds to protect his body.
While King draws much attention - and deservedly so - is it easy to overlook playmakers at the other positions? Which players could make the biggest impact on Sunday?
Keep an eye on wide receiver Marquez Stevenson. For the first time since arriving at Houston Stevenson did not spend the offseason or camp dealing with injuries. He’s healthy and coming off a breakout 1,000-yard season. He is arguably the fastest player on the team and the Cougars plan to use him in different ways. There’s also Keith Corbin and Courtney Lark, who together form Houston’s “Big Three” at receiver. It also will be interesting how the Cougars use the backfield, with returner Patrick Carr and Texas transfer Kyle Porter expected to get a bulk of the carries.
Who are the biggest playmakers on Houston's defense and what should OU fans be concerned about on that side of the football?
Like OU, Houston had its issues on defense last season. New defensive coordinator Joe Cauthen has installed a 4-2-5 base, and how it will look is anybody’s guess with practices closed all spring and camp. One thing is certain: the Cougars do not have a dominant presence like Ed Oliver, the three-time All-American who left school early and was the No. 9 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
At defensive end, Isaiah Chambers was off to a fast start with 4.5 sacks in the first month before suffering a knee injury. UH wants to put pressure on the quarterback so Payton Turner, David Anenih and Leroy Godfrey are players to watch at the hybrid rush end spot. The Cougars are extremely thin at cornerback and will roll out two new starters - Ka’Darian Smith and Damarion Williams.
Every year is different, but do you get a sense that the older players still relish the 2016 win over Oklahoma? Does that give UH a boost of confidence?
Many outside of punter Dane Roy, an Australian playing in his first college football game, had only limited roles in the 33-23 upset. During the week of preparation, Holgorsen mentioned the game but otherwise it is merely a footnote in one of the best two-year spans (22 wins) in school history.
How do you think Sunday's football game will play out?
Houston’s offense is equipped to score and should put up points. Where the game turns is how much improvement has been made on defense. One player said this week that the defense underwent a “complete overhaul,” and anything short could mean a long night in Norman. King is itching to get back on the field after his season ended prematurely. The Holgorsen era begins with a loss, but if there is a silver lining the Cougars won’t face a tougher opponent the rest of the season. OU 49-35.