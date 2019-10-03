Benton Smith covers Kansas football for the Lawrence Journal-World.
We caught up with the KU beat writer to talk about Saturday’s 11 a.m. matchup between Oklahoma and the Jayhawks.
1. Many in Oklahoma are familiar with Les Miles from his time at OSU. What has it been like with Coach Miles through five games this season? Is his style what you expected when he was hired?
Only knowing of Les Miles as the quirky Oklahoma State and LSU coach before he got to Lawrence this past November, I was expecting exactly that. Wild press conferences. Coaching antics. Things of that nature.
When Miles got to KU, though, we saw a pretty even-keeled, sometimes reserved, football coach. That wasn’t what I expected at all.
But over the past several months, I’d say beginning with the completion of spring football, he started either loosening up or feeling more comfortable in his new surroundings.
I think being away from the game for a few years led to him becoming a little less of a Mad Hatter. But he has still shown a penchant for trick plays here and there or an unexpected onside kick.
2. Kansas has looked good at some points this season, not so well at other parts of the season. What's been the biggest challenge in the search for consistency?
The Jayhawks definitely have been inconsistent. They looked outstanding in their nonconference finale, a 48-24 romp at Boston College.
That win caught everyone off guard because KU had just lost at home, 12-7, to Coastal Carolina. The offense looked far more modern for the first time all season up at BC, as the Jayhawks spread the field and mixed in plenty of RPO calls.
Really, the puzzling thing the past couple of weeks has been that those four-receivers formations that put KU’s playmakers in space haven’t become a staple of the offense after they worked so well in one of the most impressive KU performances in recent memory.
3. How much does the offense change with the loss of Khalil Herbert on the roster? How much will Pooka Williams carry the load even more now? Plus how has the passing game evolved under Carter Stanley?
Even though Herbert was — and is at this moment — KU’s leading rusher, I don’t think it will change the offense that much now that he has left the program. Disclaimer: that’s not to say they can plug in another running back and get the exact type of production Herbert provided.
But Herbert was the No. 2 running back behind Pooka Williams. The game plan always was going to be to get the ball to Williams and that’s not changing at all.
What’s changing now is it looks like freshman Velton Gardner will be the one getting Herbert’s carries. He’s no veteran, but Gardner was one of the few bright spots for KU’s offense last week.
As far as the QB play goes, Stanley is coming off one of the least successful passing games of his career at TCU. He, like the offense overall, has been up and down. This may be oversimplifying things but it does seem Stanley, Williams and KU’s receivers look their best when KU spreads the field and goes away from I-formation sets. Stanley also has been coached to run RPO since he was a freshman in high school and as a fifth-year college senior he looks pretty comfortable when KU actually implements those plays.
4. Who are some of the playmakers on defense and what improvements will they need to show to slow down Oklahoma's attack?
Arguably the most important defensive player on the roster, inside linebacker Dru Prox, might not even be healthy enough to play against Oklahoma. If that’s the case — yikes. Even if Prox does play, stopping OU’s offense has looked just about impossible for most college football defenses.
KU also could be without one of its playmakers in the secondary, safety Mike Lee, who got banged up late in the TCU game last week. Again — yikes.
Of the guys expected to play, senior cornerback Hasan Defense and senior safety Jeremiah McCullough have been in position to make multiple interceptions this season and while they haven’t cashed in on all of those they are also the only players on the defense with a takeaway at this point.
5. How do you think Saturday's game will play out?
Like many, I’m sure, I’m expecting Oklahoma and Lincoln Riley’s unstoppable offense to keep lighting up the scoreboard.
KU probably doesn’t have enough overall experience on its defense to avoid running into problems. And the way KU’s offense has mostly struggled through the first five weeks, outside of that win at Boston College, it seems unlikely the Jayhawks can produce the types of long, clock-eating drives they would need to keep the game relatively close.
The biggest X-factor to me is Williams. He was unbelievable against OU last year. If he just has a desire to show out against the Big 12’s best team, then maybe KU can at least keep it entertaining. For a while. But based on what we’ve seen this year that seems like a long shot.