The last time we saw UCLA beat writer Thuc Nhi Nguyen, she was covering the Bruins' Women's College World Series championship series win over Oklahoma.
On Saturday, she will be at the Rose Bowl Stadium covering the OU-UCLA football game for the Los Angeles Daily News.
Nguyen gave some insight on the Bruins, who have started the season 0-2 with losses to Cincinnati and San Diego State.
What is the general demeanor of the football program after an unexpected 0-2 start?
Summers breed high hopes and high expectations for all teams, including UCLA. So when the Bruins lost a disappointing 24-14 game at Cincinnati to open the season, it was a reality check. The players didn’t appear to cope well with the sudden end to their summer of optimism as Chip Kelly said they suffered from a “hangover” from the loss, which bled into last week’s loss to San Diego State. Now the Bruins, who opened last year 0-5, are looking at another long season-opening losing streak.
Seeing cracks in the program’s foundation starting to appear already, team leaders called a players-only meeting on Sunday, one day after the San Diego State loss. Several players spoke, airing grievances about the early season struggles and how they can improve. Players-only meetings tend to be painted as very dramatic events that signal a troubled team, but in the case of UCLA, players seem happy with the results. Players said the team practiced well this week, which is not something they could say about their previous practices. Now it’s a matter of whether they can make it show up on Game Day.
Among players and coaches, I think the mood is defiance as they try to make good on their preseason promises of improvement. But for fans who have watched the program struggle for years and thought they were finally on the cusp of success with Kelly, another 0-2 start has only stirred up familiar feelings of disappointment.
The Bruins have only scored four touchdowns in two games. What's been the biggest issue offensively?
There are a lot of issues, but the easiest way to encapsulate them all would be to say turnovers and a lack of consistency. UCLA has six turnovers in two games and they’ve been momentum killers for a young team that can look, at times, mentally fragile.
Each game featured first-quarter fumbles that appeared to suck the life out of an offense that had gained early momentum. After quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson fumbled in the red zone on the first drive against Cincinnati, the Bruins gained just 63 yards on the next seven drives combined. Against San Diego State, the Bruins had positive yardage on all six of its first plays, which included a touchdown drive, but on the sixth, freshman tight end Michael Martinez fumbled the ball after a 14-yard gain. The rest of the half unfolded like this for UCLA: punt, punt, missed field goal, punt.
The pass protection has also been a problem, which only exacerbates Thompson-Robinson’s inconsistency throwing the ball. Although he can be a talented passer, Thompson-Robinson sometimes struggles making short- to intermediate-distance throws with consistency. When you add in that UCLA’s top running back missed three weeks of training camp and only returned to the field in a limited capacity last week, you get an offense that has scored just 28 points in two games.
The defense has kept the team in games over the past two weeks. Who are some of the playmakers that Oklahoma fans should be aware of?
UCLA’s best defensive player, Darnay Holmes, has been limited with an ankle injury and it's questionable whether he’ll play Saturday. The UCLA secondary is struggling without its shutdown corner, but linebacker Krys Barnes has stood out on defense. The senior has back-to-back games with double-digit tackles to open the season, can cover in space from the inside linebacker position, and had three tackles for loss last week, including a sack.
Defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa is also coming off a strong game with nine tackles with three tackles for loss and a sack against San Diego State. The redshirt junior is the younger brother of former New York Giants defensive end Owa Odighizuwa and was a state champion wrestler in high school in Oregon.
The last time that Oklahoma played at Rose Bowl Stadium was in the 2017 season's bowl game against Georgia. What do you expect the atmosphere to be like on Saturday?
I don’t expect the atmosphere Saturday to get as good as that game, that’s for sure. After announcing a crowd of just 36,951 last week, UCLA is literally giving away tickets to this game in an attempt to fill seats. I could easily imagine the crowd being a near-even split between UCLA and Oklahoma fans, especially with UCLA fans growing more and more cynical of the program under Chip Kelly.
How do you see Saturday's game playing out?
I anticipate UCLA playing its best game of the year so far but still losing handily. Last year gave us a good preview. The Bruins, who were at that time even younger than they are now, showed some fight by scoring first, but then gave up 42 straight points to a clearly much better, and more established team. I wouldn’t be surprised if there was a repeat on Saturday.