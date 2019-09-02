NORMAN – The biggest takeaway from Oklahoma’s 49-31 triumph over Houston on Sunday night is, of course, starting the season with a 1-0 record.
Also of importance to OU coach Lincoln Riley is the game tape from the season-opening victory at Memorial Stadium.
“It’s one of the most valuable game films of the year. Every coach will tell you that,” Riley said during Monday’s Big 12 teleconference call, less than 12 hours after the win. “There is so much that you can coach off of, all the different situations that come up. You learn so much about your team.”
There were good takeaways (Jalen Hurts’ 508 yards of total offense) and some not-so-good (Houston’s 255 yards of offense after halftime). Riley warned about overreactions before the game and reiterated it again on Monday.
“Everybody is doing to overreact – good and bad – after the first week and think they know how it’s going to go,” Riley said. “Whether it was great or it was terrible or somewhere in between, it’s just continuing to improve. Each week is going to be a new week. The team standing at the end of the year will be the one that improved the most throughout the year.”
Riley was asked to compare Hurts to previous quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray.
“He did a nice job of managing our guys, handling the moment and making good, sound decisions,” Riley said. “That’s been something we’ve tried to hang our hat on, regardless of who the quarterback is, of being aggressive but also making really good decisions. I would say he did a nice job with that part and he has to continue to get better.”
The OU defense had some good and bad points, Riley said. During the second quarter, he recalled looking up at the scoreboard and seeing the Cougars with 26 yards of total offense.
“We played at an extremely high level from some serious time in the game,” Riley said. “What was also disappointing was some of the letdowns, especially as we got up.”
Riley pointed to the Sooners’ leads of 21-0, 35-10 and 42-17.
“When we got those leads, I think our play suffered a little bit. We had more mental mistakes during that time. We had a couple of bad penalties that extended drives for them,” Riley said. “There were a lot of bright spots and certainly way more good than bad. But tons of things that we can come back and correct and grow and learn from.
“If we are going to be the defense that we expect to be, then that’s what we’re going to need to do.”