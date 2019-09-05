Bill Bedenbaugh doesn’t get many opportunities to keep up with his former Oklahoma offensive linemen now making their marks in the NFL.
He’s busy. They’re busy. The coach does often text his players and did say he’s been able to talk to Orlando Brown quite a bit.
Brown owns a house in Norman and Cody Ford is going to buy a house in his former college town, Bedenbaugh said.
The pair has left a strong impression on the offensive linemen currently with the Sooners.
“The guys in the NFL, they were just in those rooms with those guys and they’ve got pride in what they did here. They want to carry that on and I think that goes through those younger guys,” Bedenbaugh said this week. “Everyone else has played in this program. You think about those things. Obviously you’re playing in the moment, but when you reflect on those things you’re playing for and coaching for, all the great players and coaches who have been here before, I would hope they’d have that pride about them."
Bedenbaugh takes said the offensive line takes pride in the culture developed at OU.
“I’ve said it before. They’re such good people … they help us in recruiting when they can, by NCAA rules,” Bedenbaugh said. “They do things that can help the program. Those guys that have left here want this program to be successful. They want the offensive line to be the best in the country. Orlando Brown is pissed because he wasn’t here when we won the Joe Moore Award.
“They understand. That’s what they want. They want these guys to do it too. A lot of it is them. Hopefully you lead it and you tell them what to expect and what to do, but those guys have to foster it. Those guys have to develop that pride and those relationships.”