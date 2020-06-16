Bob Stoops, Josh Heupel and Roy Williams have been placed on the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame ballot.
Stoops is a first-time nominee after retiring as Oklahoma’s football coach in 2017. His eligibility comes after a three-year waiting period for coaches. He spent 18 seasons with the Sooners and is the program’s all-time winningest coach with 190 victories.
Heupel played for the Sooners in 1999 and 2000. He was the Heisman Trophy runner-up in his senior season and the quarterback of OU’s national championship team in his final season.
Williams was a consensus All-American selection in 2001 and won the Nagurski (nation’s top defensive player) and Thorpe (nation’s top defensive back) awards that season.
There are 78 players from the FBS on this year’s ballot. A total of 1,027 players have been inducted into the Hall of Fame. Voting will take place this month by National Football Foundation members and the class will be revealed in early 2021.
The University of Central Oklahoma has two players in the Divisional player candidate pool: John Fitzgerald, a first-team All-American at offensive guard in 1998 and Randy Page, a first-team All-American quarterback in 1983.