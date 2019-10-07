Oklahoma vs Texas Tech

Oklahoma Sooners running back Trey Sermon (4) jumps over Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Riko Jeffers (6) while scoring a touchdown during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

 Staff

NORMAN – Oklahoma will play its fourth consecutive 11 a.m. contest when the Sooners entertain West Virginia on Oct. 19, the Big 12 Conference announced on Monday morning.

OU had wins against Texas Tech and Kansas following morning kickoffs and will meet Texas at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Cotton Bowl. The West Virginia game will be broadcast on FOX.

The early wakeup call usually is a test not only on the field for OU, but off the field in terms of recruiting visits to campus. Many of the high-school prospects have Friday night games, which means for creative travel for early Saturday starts.

“Is it ideal? No. But that’s when they tell us to play,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said during his Monday news conference. “We’ll figure out the recruiting end of it. We’ll make it work. Like I said before, it doesn’t matter if it’s 6 a.m. in the parking lot, just tell us when and where and we’ll show up ready to play.”

West Virginia’s starting quarterback is Austin Kendall, who was on the Sooners’ roster until transferring to the Big 12 school during the off-season.

Eric Bailey

918-581-8391

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @ericbaileyTW

Tags

Sports Writer

Eric covers the University of Oklahoma football and men’s basketball teams. A Haskell Indian Nations University graduate, he has been a member of the Tulsa World sports staff for 12 years. Phone: 918-581-8391