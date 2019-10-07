NORMAN – Oklahoma will play its fourth consecutive 11 a.m. contest when the Sooners entertain West Virginia on Oct. 19, the Big 12 Conference announced on Monday morning.
OU had wins against Texas Tech and Kansas following morning kickoffs and will meet Texas at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Cotton Bowl. The West Virginia game will be broadcast on FOX.
The early wakeup call usually is a test not only on the field for OU, but off the field in terms of recruiting visits to campus. Many of the high-school prospects have Friday night games, which means for creative travel for early Saturday starts.
“Is it ideal? No. But that’s when they tell us to play,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said during his Monday news conference. “We’ll figure out the recruiting end of it. We’ll make it work. Like I said before, it doesn’t matter if it’s 6 a.m. in the parking lot, just tell us when and where and we’ll show up ready to play.”
West Virginia’s starting quarterback is Austin Kendall, who was on the Sooners’ roster until transferring to the Big 12 school during the off-season.