A snapshot as Oklahoma plays Baylor in Saturday’s Big 12 championship game.
Players to watch
CeeDee Lamb: Lamb didn't play in the first OU-Baylor matchup. Since then, the Biletnikoff finalist only has six catches for 52 yards in the past two games.
Jalen Hurts: Will Baylor bring blitzes on him similar to the regular-season contest? Hurts' ability to throw the ball will be important on Saturday.
Ronnie Perkins: The defensive end will have the attention of Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer. Perkins has six sacks this season, including three against the Bears.
Revisiting Hurts
Sean McDonough will call Saturday’s Big 12 Championship game for the second consecutive season.
For the ABC broadcaster, it’s also the second time that he’s called a Sooners contest in 2019. He did Oklahoma’s season-opening win against Houston for the network.
“I am excited to watch him play in person again for a variety of reasons, not the least of which is I’m a Heisman Trophy voter,” McDonough told the Tulsa World earlier this week.
Some years, he said, it’s an easy decision. But college football’s championship weekend includes many of the top candidates.
“To me, it’s remarkable what (Hurts) has done given that he still hasn’t been on their campus for a year,” McDonough said. “It’s a new system, new teammates, new school, new opponents, new defensive coordinators … I think the question about him was how adept he was as a passer. I think most people knew he had the running ability but I think he’s demonstrated that more than many might have expected.
“I think he’s been an improved thrower too, which is impressive to me. I’m looking forward to watching him play. He’s one of the most exciting players in college football as a dual-threat guy.”
Defense carries weight
McDonough has broadcast past Oklahoma football games that morphed into track meets. Last season's regular-season finale between OU and West Virginia (59-56) comes to mind.
On Saturday, McDonough expects Oklahoma and Baylor to be more balanced with their defenses.
“These two teams have done a lot in a one-year span to help diminish the notion that it’s a wide-open league and you have to outscore the other team every week,” McDonough said. “One of the things that we’re going to chronicle quite a bit is the improvement in the Oklahoma defense from last year to this year. It is a lot of the same guys playing. I think it is a demonstration that the coaching is important, the attitude is important.
“I think they’ve done an excellent job. I remember before the first game of the year and sitting with Alex Grinch. I think it was more of just changing the mindset.”
Oklahoma or Utah?
We e-mailed our friends at BetOnline.ag for a point spread if Oklahoma played Utah this week.
According to the oddsmaker, Utah would be a two-point favorite at a neutral site. The Utes would be a five-point favorite at home. OU would be favored by one point in Norman.
Ticket watch
How many people will attend Saturday’s game?
In Oklahoma’s 41-17 victory over TCU in 2017, there was 64,104 fans at AT&T Stadium. Last season, a record crowd of 83,114 watched OU beat Texas 39-27.
Late Friday afternoon, StubHub was selling tickets as low as $25.
Stat of the day
27: Consecutive receptions by Lee Morris that has resulted in first-down yardage.
On the call
McDonough (play-by-play) will be joined by Todd Blackledge (analyst) and Holly Rowe (sideline) for ABC.
Final word
Oklahoma 34, Baylor 21: The Sooners will continue to build off defensive momentum over recent weeks to get an early lead and then keep the Bears at arm's length in the second half. Look for OU's experience of playing in the past two Big 12 games to make a difference.