Oklahoma and Baylor will play each other for the second time in a two-week span during Saturday’s Big 12 Championship game at AT&T Stadium.
This week, I joined Baylor beat writer John Werner from the Waco Tribune to look ahead to the contest. We answered the same questions from an Oklahoma/Baylor point of view.
Oklahoma will have a big day if: It can run the football successfully with Jalen Hurts and Kennedy Brooks. The pair have run for 950 yards on 173 carries over the past four games, which averages to 237.5 yards per game on 43 rushes per game. It also equals 5.5 yards per carry.
Baylor will have a big day if: Its Big 12-leading defense continues to do what it has done all season. The Bears lead the Big 12 with 40 sacks and 28 forced turnovers, including six turnovers in last week's 61-6 blowout of Kansas.
Oklahoma will have a long day if: It loses the turnover margin. OU had no turnovers and finished plus-2 in the category against Oklahoma State. It’s the first time that’s happened since UCLA in week three. The Sooners’ defense – which has had a takeaway on the opposing offense’s final play in four straight games – can’t afford to miss out on opportunities.
Baylor will have a long day if: The offense can't sustain drives. That was a big problem in the second half of the first matchup against Oklahoma as the Bears ran just 16 plays in the second half and failed to score after going into halftime with a 31-10 lead.
One offensive player that Oklahoma must have at peak form is: Quarterback Jalen Hurts. The graduate transfer from Alabama has been a major reason for Oklahoma's success on offense. The attack may look different from years past, but he's managed it well especially in the run game. One important thing he has to do against Baylor is take care of the football..
One offensive player that Baylor must have at peak form is: Quarterback Charlie Brewer. The Bears have depended on him all season to create plays with his arm and feet, and he'll have to be on top of his game against the Sooners.
One defensive player that Oklahoma must have at peak form is: Defensive end Ronnie Perkins. The sophomore had a career-high three sacks against Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer in the first game and must maintain that success to slow down the Bears' offense.
One defensive player that Baylor must have at peak form is: Defensive lineman James Lynch. He's having an All-America season with 10 1/2 sacks and is the best player on a defensive line that has been superb all season.
One under-the-radar player who could help Oklahoma is: Wide receiver Lee Morris. The Sooners’ senior has covered first-down yardage in his past 27 catches dating back to last season, including all seven receptions that he had in the first Baylor contest.
One under-the-radar player who could help Baylor is: Wide receiver Tyquan Thornton. Defenses often focus on taking out senior receiver Denzel Mims, and Thornton has benefited. He's a big-play threat who can use his 6-3 frame to stretch for catches.
The statistic that can be most telling for Oklahoma is: The third-down defense. Oklahoma’s ability to get off the field on third down has been big. OU has held opponents to a 7-of-25 on third down (28%) since halftime of the first Baylor game.
The statistic that can be most telling for Baylor is: A 28-16 turnover margin. Baylor's defense has been remarkably opportunistic by leading the Big 12 with both 16 interceptions and 12 fumble recoveries. The Bears' plus-turnover margin has made a difference in close games this season.