NORMAN - Grant Calcaterra will return to the Los Angeles area for Saturday’s game at UCLA.
The Oklahoma tight end’s home of Rancho Santa Margarita is about an hour south of the Rose Bowl Stadium.
“It’s kind of bringing everything full circle,” Calcaterra said. “Being away from home and going back and playing back where everything started for me, it’s a blessing. I’m looking forward to it.”
There are eight Californians on the Sooners’ current roster with five of those players contributing this season including Calcaterra, Brendan Radley-Hiles, Dillon Faamatau, Jordan Parker and Jeremiah Criddell. Caleb Kelley and T.J. Pledger are out due to injury, and freshman Jonathan Perkins hasn’t played this season.
Radley-Hiles said attending the UCLA-USC games was a family tradition, and that the Rose Bowl will always be a major venue to him.
A reporter asked for a restaurant suggestion while in the L.A. area.
“In-N-Out. I hope I can go get some In-N-Out burger. I haven’t had In-N-Out in a very long time,” Radley-HIles said. “They have it in Dallas but I haven’t been able to go. I hope I can get some In-N-Out.”
How will he order his burger if he goes?
“Double-double, spread and ketchup only. I can’t say the rest because Coach T won’t allow it,” he said with a smile.
Coach T is Tiffany Byrd, OU's director of sports nutrition.