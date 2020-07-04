Sooners nab pledge from four-star cornerback

Latrell McCutchin, a four-star cornerback from Austin, Texas, announced on Saturday that he will play football at Oklahoma.

The 6-1, 175-pounder was an Alabama commit for eight months before reopening his recruitment on March 1. His final decision came between the Crimson Tide and OU.

McCutchin missed his junior season after suffering an ACL tear. According to Rivals, he is the nation’s sixth-best recruit at cornerback and the No. 66 prospect overall.

The cornerback position has a significant need for depth for the Sooners. In the Peach Bowl loss against LSU, Oklahoma only had three scholarship cornerbacks.

-- Eric Bailey, Tulsa World