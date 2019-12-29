CeeDee Lamb, one of the most prolific wide receivers in Oklahoma football history, announced on Sunday night that he is declaring for early entry into the NFL Draft.
Lamb made the decision public via his Twitter account, thanking his coaches, teammates and family.
“These past three years in Norman have been all I could have imagined and more,” Lamb said.
To the fans, he wrote, “I’m forever grateful to be a Sooner and no matter where the future takes me, I will always be a Sooner at heart.”
Lamb finished with 24 career catches of at least 40 yards, which surpasses Ryan Broyles’ (2008-11) school record. He had a 51-yard reception in the first quarter and had four catches for 119 yards in his final game against LSU on Saturday.
Lamb ends in third place on the school’s career receiving yards list (3,292), behind Broyles (4,586) and Sterling Shepard (3,482).