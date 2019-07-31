Heisman Trophy Football

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray holds the Heisman Trophy after winning the award Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

 Craig Ruttle

Oklahoma has had strong representation for national awards over recent football seasons.

During July, college football fans were teased by award watch lists. Oklahoma had six players listed on different categories.

Here’s a recap of the players with early 2019 expectations plus the last time that an Oklahoma player won that particular award:

Bednarik Award (defensive player of the year)

Kenneth Murray

Last OU player to win the award: Teddy Lehman, 2003

Biletnikoff Award (outstanding receiver)

Cee Dee Lamb

Grant Calcaterra

Last OU player to win the award: Dede Westbrook, 2016

Butkus Award (outstanding linebacker)

Kenneth Murray

Last OU player to win the award: Teddy Lehman, 2003

Mackey Award (outstanding tight end)

Grant Calcaterra

Last OU player to win the award: Mark Andrews, 2017

Maxwell Award (college player of the year)

Jalen Hurts

CeeDee Lamb

Last OU player to win the award: Baker Mayfield, 2017

Outland Award (outstanding interior lineman)

Creed Humphrey

Neville Gallimore

Last OU player to win the award: Jammal Brown, 2004

Walter Camp Trophy (college player of the year)

Jalen Hurts

Last OU player to win the award: Baker Mayfield, 2017

Wuerffel Trophy (exemplary community service with athletic, academic achievement)

Kenneth Murray

Last OU player to win the award: Ty Darlington, 2015

Rimington Trophy (best center)

Creed Humphrey

Last OU player to win the award: None

Latest award winners

Heisman Trophy (player of the year): Kyler Murray, 2018

Lombardi Award (outstanding lineman): Tommie Harris, 2003

Manning Award (top quarterback): Kyler Murray, 2018

Nagurski Award (defensive player of the year): Derrick Strait, 2003

O’Brien Award (outstanding quarterback): Kyler Murray, 2018

Thorpe Award (outstanding defensive back): Derrick Strait, 2003

Baugh Award (outstanding quarterback): Landry Jones, 2010

Campbell Tyler Rose (outstanding offensive player with Texas ties): Kyler Murray, 2018

Chic Harley Award (college player of the year): Baker Mayfield, 2017

Unitas Award (outstanding senior quarterback): Jason White, 2004

Bobby Bowden Award (player who epitomizes student-athlete): Ty Darlington, 2015

Campbell Trophy (best football scholar-athlete): Ty Darlington, 2015

Burlsworth Trophy (outstanding player who began as walk-on): Baker Mayfield, 2016

