Oklahoma has had strong representation for national awards over recent football seasons.
During July, college football fans were teased by award watch lists. Oklahoma had six players listed on different categories.
Here’s a recap of the players with early 2019 expectations plus the last time that an Oklahoma player won that particular award:
Bednarik Award (defensive player of the year)
Kenneth Murray
Last OU player to win the award: Teddy Lehman, 2003
Biletnikoff Award (outstanding receiver)
Cee Dee Lamb
Grant Calcaterra
Last OU player to win the award: Dede Westbrook, 2016
Butkus Award (outstanding linebacker)
Kenneth Murray
Last OU player to win the award: Teddy Lehman, 2003
Mackey Award (outstanding tight end)
Grant Calcaterra
Last OU player to win the award: Mark Andrews, 2017
Maxwell Award (college player of the year)
Jalen Hurts
CeeDee Lamb
Last OU player to win the award: Baker Mayfield, 2017
Outland Award (outstanding interior lineman)
Creed Humphrey
Neville Gallimore
Last OU player to win the award: Jammal Brown, 2004
Walter Camp Trophy (college player of the year)
Jalen Hurts
Last OU player to win the award: Baker Mayfield, 2017
Wuerffel Trophy (exemplary community service with athletic, academic achievement)
Kenneth Murray
Last OU player to win the award: Ty Darlington, 2015
Rimington Trophy (best center)
Creed Humphrey
Last OU player to win the award: None
Latest award winners
Heisman Trophy (player of the year): Kyler Murray, 2018
Lombardi Award (outstanding lineman): Tommie Harris, 2003
Manning Award (top quarterback): Kyler Murray, 2018
Nagurski Award (defensive player of the year): Derrick Strait, 2003
O’Brien Award (outstanding quarterback): Kyler Murray, 2018
Thorpe Award (outstanding defensive back): Derrick Strait, 2003
Baugh Award (outstanding quarterback): Landry Jones, 2010
Campbell Tyler Rose (outstanding offensive player with Texas ties): Kyler Murray, 2018
Chic Harley Award (college player of the year): Baker Mayfield, 2017
Unitas Award (outstanding senior quarterback): Jason White, 2004
Bobby Bowden Award (player who epitomizes student-athlete): Ty Darlington, 2015
Campbell Trophy (best football scholar-athlete): Ty Darlington, 2015
Burlsworth Trophy (outstanding player who began as walk-on): Baker Mayfield, 2016