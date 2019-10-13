Oklahoma’s recent rise in defensive play may draw a familiar memory to Sooner Nation.
Lincoln Riley arrived on campus in 2015. He was asked to rejuvenate an offense that had turned stagnant. Teams didn’t fear the Sooners’ attack like years past.
Playmakers like Baker Mayfield, Sterling Shepard and Samaje Perine were on campus. The program just needed an offensive coordinator to lead them in the right direction.
A double-overtime win at Tennessee was a springboard game for the program. The offense was sluggish early during the third game of the Riley era. But starting with the fourth quarter, OU proved what it could be on offense. Confidence soared and good things would come after that win in Knoxville.
Could Saturday’s 34-27 win over Texas be a similar tipping point for Oklahoma’s defense under Alex Grinch?
The OU attack had shown signs of improvement in the season’s first five games. But it hadn’t been tested by a team of the Longhorns’ caliber. How would OU do against a Texas offense with playmakers and a veteran quarterback in Sam Ehlinger?
The question was answered on a Saturday afternoon in the Cotton Bowl. Oklahoma’s defense registered 15 tackles for loss and tied a school record with nine sacks. Neville Gallimore (two sacks) and Ronnie Perkins (one) accounted for a third of the sacks just days after UT offensive lineman Sam Cosmi said that the pair was “nothing too much to worry about.”
Texas ended with 305 total yards of offense, including only 100 yards on the ground. Ehlinger only had three completions of 15 yards or more and the longest connection was a 22-yard throw to Collin Johnson.
During postgame interviews, OU’s defensive players said they could continue to improve.
“As long as we believe in each other, and keep doing what coach Grinch is teaching, I feel like we can perform at this level for the rest of the season,” Perkins said.
There’s still plenty of the football season remaining. Undoubtedly, there will be highs and lows and the defense’s final grade will come after the season's completion.
When Riley was departing the Cotton Bowl’s playing field, someone noticed he turned and found Grinch one final time. What was he thinking?
“I just enjoyed the moment for a second,” Riley said. “Again, everything to me kind of feels like déjà vu. I kind of remember those moments, my first time here, getting a chance to win this game for the first time. I was excited about how we played defensively. It was cool to be able to share that moment with him.
“Journey is just getting started, though.”
What else we learned from the Sooners’ win over Texas:
Ealy and Swenson found a way to play
Offensive tackles Adrian Ealy and Erik Swenson weren’t expected to play in Saturday’s game. As recent as Wednesday night, Lincoln Riley said that “for those two guys, we need some good things to happen pretty quick.”
On Saturday, both provided a key role in the Sooners’ offense after giving a “gutsy performance” according to the coach.
Who knows what happens moving forward. But for the first time this season, OU was able to use the same starting offensive line in two different games (Texas, UCLA).
“Proud of the way they played, really our whole offensive line, considering all the changes,” Riley said. “Again, even as late as Thursday, we didn’t think we would have either one of them. Maybe one.”
OU didn’t flinch at crunch time
Momentum was swaying toward the Cotton Bowl’s burnt orange side midway through the fourth quarter when Cameron Dicker hit a 32-yard field goal to cut the Sooners’ lead to 27-20.
Oklahoma hadn’t been in a fourth-quarter game all season. How would the team respond?
It only took five plays for the Sooners to go 75 yards, capped by Jalen Hurts’ 3-yard touchdown run on third-and-goal with 4:19 remaining, which effectively secured the win.
Kennedy Brooks (42 yards) and Rhamondre Stevenson (24) opened the drive with two long runs. Two plays after starting at its own 25, OU had first-and-goal from the Texas 9.
OU finished with 10 rushes covering 10 or more yards. Those two were the most important during the day.
Game balls
CeeDee Lamb: The junior wide receiver (10 catches, 171 yards) has a touchdown reception in eight straight games, the longest current streak in FBS and two away from Dede Westbrook’s school record of 10.
Kenneth Murray: The junior linebacker only had five tackles, but his impact was seen all over the field. He had two tackles for loss, including one sack.
Kennedy Brooks: After sitting out the Kansas game as a precaution, the sophomore running back ended with 10 carries for 105 yards. It was his first 100-plus game this season.
Jalen Hurts: The quarterback now holds the record for the most rushing yards (131) for an OU quarterback against Texas. He had one rushing TD. He threw for 235 yards with three scoring passes to Lamb.
Stat of the day
8: Seasons since the Sooners have started with a 6-0 record.
Quotable
Kenneth Murray, on Texas’ trash talk leading up to the game: “As far as the talking, it is what it is. At the end of the day it’s about us. As a team that’s what we know and as a program that’s what we know. It’s about us playing to our standard and coming out here and doing what we do.”
Texas coach Tom Herman, on OU’s defense: “The scheme is not terribly complex in terms of knowing where they are going to be, but they are extremely well-coaches and confident in how to get there and how to it different runs and routes and coverage. You can tell that they really know what they are doing.”
Up next
The Sooners will host West Virginia at 11 a.m. Saturday. The game will be broadcast on FOX. It’s unknown if former OU quarterback Austin Kendall will play for the Mountaineers. Kendall was injured in Saturday’s loss to Iowa State.