Oklahoma’s Creed Humphrey has chosen to stay home instead of depart for early entry into the NFL draft.
Humphrey, the anchor of the Sooners’ offensive line, announced on social media he will return for his redshirt junior season. He was eligible to go pro after spending three years in the program.
“Playing at the University of Oklahoma has been a dream of mine ever since I can remember,” Humphrey, who is from Shawnee, said on social media. “Wearing the crimson and cream has been everything I hoped for and more. God has blessed me with this amazing opportunity and He has also blessed me with getting the chance to accomplish so much in my career so far.
“There is still so much I want to accomplish in my career. I want to leave a lasting legacy at this university and that’s something I’ve been working towards since I was a little kid. Many of my goals are within reach and because of this, I feel it’s the best decision for me to stay another year. I cannot put into words just how excited I am to continue to grind here and I can’t wait to see what this season brings.
“I feel there is a chance for us to do something very special this year and I can’t wait to experience this with my team.”
Humphrey has 26 consecutive starts at center over the past two seasons and has appeared in 28 games.
He was a steadying force on OU’s offensive line in 2019 as the only returning starter after four teammates were NFL draft picks.
An OU team captain, he was one of three finalists for the Rimington Trophy, which is awarded to college football’s top center. He was a second-team All-American and voted as the Big 12 co-offensive lineman of the year by league coaches.