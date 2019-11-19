In a pivotal moment Saturday during a historic comeback, Oklahoma defensive end Ronnie Perkins expertly navigated around Baylor’s 300-pound right tackle and escaped to take down quarterback Charlie Brewer for a 5-yard loss.
The play set up a third-and-long for the Bears and led to a three-and-out early in the fourth quarter, allowing OU to tie the game on the next drive before prevailing 34-31.
For Perkins, it was one of his four tackles for lost yardage and three sacks, his best outing in a Sooners uniform.
“He was awesome the other night,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said. “He was our defensive player of the game. … He’s definitely evolved and growing as a player.”
A sophomore from St. Louis who has started every game this season, Perkins leads OU with 12 tackles for lost yardage and six sacks, and he also has a forced fumble. He was an ESPN freshman All-American in 2018, starting seven of the last eight games and finishing with a team-high five sacks.
“I definitely believe I’ve taken my game to another level,” Perkins said this week. “This whole season, (I’m) just working in practice, getting better, perfecting my craft so I can have more confidence going into the games on Saturday.”
Perkins’ most recent performance resulted in the most sacks by a Sooner since Charles Tapper totaled three at Kansas in 2015, and he has recorded at least one tackle for loss in seven of 10 games this season.
“He’s a special player, a guy that can really get after it on the edge,” linebacker Kenneth Murray said. “I mean, his stats say it all. He had a huge game for us and he came out there and showed up big for us.”
Aiding Perkins in the trenches has been playing next to Neville Gallimore, a savvy veteran who anchors the defensive line.
“Having a guy like (that) with Neville’s ability on the inside, I definitely feel like he draws like a lot of attention from offensive lines and offenses we play,” Perkins said. “I definitely feel like the attention he draws frees me up to make a lot of plays that I do make.”
Aside from the Texas game in which the Sooners racked up nine sacks, OU has not been able to consistently get to opposing quarterbacks, averaging fewer than two sacks per game. What Perkins accomplished in Waco was a step in the right direction, and it was among the reasons for the victory.
“(It’s) really just relying on what the coaches tell us: Don’t really try to play ‘Superman’ football, just play your game, play football and it’ll come to you,” Perkins said. “It’s like nothing I can really try to do to create extra pressure on my own. When I can create pressure I will.
“It definitely put the quarterback in some hard positions, and then for them to know before the play he can feel the D-line. He knows we’re coming.”