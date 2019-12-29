ATLANTA - Oklahoma had several highs and lows in December.
The month started solid with a Bedlam victory and an overtime win over Baylor in the Big 12 championship game.
But then there was the suspension of Ronnie Perkins, Rhamondre Stevenson and Trejan Bridges, an injury to starting strong safety Delarrin Turner-Yell (broken collarbone) and, of course, Saturday’s 63-28 loss to LSU in the Peach Bowl.
Did OU coach Lincoln Riley have to rally the team leading into the bowl game, especially after Turner-Yell’s injury?
“A little bit. When you lose that many good players in the fashion that we did and we kind of rally them back up like we did, then we lose a player like Delarrin and what he’s meant to us, it takes the wind out of your sails a little bit,” Riley said on Sunday morning. “Now, our guys are ready to play going in. It’s not like we’re sitting there saying ‘Poor me,’ and we’ve dealt with those things all year.
“You’d love to go into these games against good opponents at full strength and we obviously weren’t, but we certainly could have and should have done a much better job than we did.”
It’s been reported that the suspended players failed an NCAA drug test that comes with a six-game penalty.
Riley was asked how long OU could be without the players.
“That’s still up in the air right now,” he said.
Has there been an appeal?
“The process is ongoing, yes,” Riley said.