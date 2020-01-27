Oklahoma’s coaching staff will have strong crimson-and-cream bloodlines in 2020.
Running backs coach DeMarco Murray will join Cale Gundy and Calvin Thibodeaux as assistant football coaches at their alma mater, the school announced Monday. Murray’s introduction comes nine days after Jay Boulware departed to take a similar job at Texas.
Murray spent last season as Arizona’s running backs coach under former OU co-offensive coordinator Kevin Sumlin. It was his first season as an assistant coach after his 2017 retirement from the NFL.
“This is very surreal,” said Murray, 31. “Obviously I never thought I’d be back coaching at the place where it all started for me. Having the opportunity to come back and be among great coaches and be with some of the people I grew up with is exciting. I’m thankful for the opportunity Coach (Lincoln) Riley is giving me and I’m looking forward to being back home.
“Football has always been a passion of mine. I’ve been fortunate to have had a lot of coaches and friends work with me throughout my career and give me great tools, and I feel like it’s only right to give back to young student-athletes. And I love competing at a high level, so the opportunity to come back to coach was important to me.”
Murray said he will have an ability to relate to the college-aged players after being in their shoes only 10 years ago, as well as let them know what awaits them from a mental, physical and emotional standpoint to prepare them for the next level.
It is the highest number of former OU players on the same coaching staff since Cale Gundy, Josh Heupel, Jackie Shipp and Chris Wilson were Bob Stoops’ assistants between 2006-09.
Murray, who played for the Sooners between 2007-10, is a former NFL All-Pro with the Dallas Cowboys. Murray rushed for 3,685 yards and 50 touchdowns for the Sooners.
Murray becomes the 26th former OU player to officially be in charge of a position group for the Sooners.
“This is a really exciting day, being able to welcome one of our program’s all-time best players back to Norman,” Riley said. “DeMarco had a tremendous playing career both at OU and in the NFL and has a passion for coaching and helping young men grow as players and people. He’s got an incredibly bright coaching future and will be an outstanding mentor to our players. I don’t think there’s anyone better to lead our running backs.”
OU’s 2019 season in review
Memorable moments: A ring for the thumb
Another CFP appearance:
December in New York City:
Three questions about 2019: Was the season a success?
2. What went right?
3. What went wrong?
What to expect in 2020:
What to expect in 2020 (continued):
Top returners: Kennedy Brooks
Top returners: DaShaun White
Top returners: Creed Humphrey
Biggest losses: CeeDee Lamb
Biggest losses: Kenneth Murray
Biggest losses: Parnell Motley
Postseason awards: Offensive MVP: CeeDee Lamb
Defensive MVP: Kenneth Murray
Assistant of the year: Alex Grinch
Newcomer of the year: Jalen Hurts
OUSportsExtra.com: Home to everything crimson and cream
Video: Eric Bailey and Guerin Emig break down Bedlam
Eric covers the University of Oklahoma football and men’s basketball teams. A Haskell Indian Nations University graduate, he has been a member of the Tulsa World sports staff for 12 years. Phone: 918-581-8391