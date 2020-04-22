Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN ROGERS... NORTHWESTERN WAGONER AND EAST CENTRAL TULSA COUNTIES UNTIL 1030 AM CDT... AT 1005 AM CDT, A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED 3 MILES NORTH OF BROKEN ARROW, MOVING NORTH AT 35 MPH. NICKEL SIZE HAIL WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IN OR NEAR THE PATH INCLUDE... TULSA... BROKEN ARROW... CLAREMORE... OWASSO... COWETA... CATOOSA... VERDIGRIS... TAIWAH... TIAWAH... ONETA... THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 44 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 225 AND 248. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA.