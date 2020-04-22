CeeDee Lamb

Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) catches a touchdown pass during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Houston Cougars at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

CeeDee Lamb and Kenneth Murray made early declarations for the NFL Draft and it may be a solid decision by both former Oklahoma stars.

The pair could be first-round selections when the three-day event begins on Thursday.

It that occurs, it would be the second consecutive year that OU's first-round selections have come from early entries. In 2019, Kyler Murray was the top overall selection by the Arizona Cardinals. Marquise Brown was taken at the No. 25 spot by the Baltimore Ravens.

Since 2011, the Sooners have only had four first-round selections – Lane Johnson (2013, No. 4 overall, Philadelphia Eagles), Baker Mayfield (2018, No. 1 overall, Cleveland Browns), Kyler Murray and Brown.

Here’s a five-year look back at OU’s early entries in the NFL Draft:

2019

Kyler Murray (Arizona Cardinals, first round, 1 overall)

Marquise Brown (Baltimore Ravens, first round, 24 overall)

Cody Ford (Buffalo Bills, second round, 38 overall)

Bobby Evans (Buffalo Bills, second round, 97 overall)

Rodney Anderson (Cincinnati Bengals, sixth round, 211 overall)

Amani Bledsoe (undrafted)

2018

Orlando Brown (Baltimore Ravens, third round, 83 overall)

Mark Andrews (Baltimore Ravens, third round, 86 overall)

DuVonta Lampkin (undrafted)

Dwayne Orso-Barchus (undrafted)

2017

Joe Mixon (Cincinnati Bengals, second round, 48 overall)

Samaje Perine (Washington Redskins, fourth round, 114 overall)

Charles Walker (undrafted)

2016

Zack Sanchez (Carolina Panthers, fifth round, 141 overall)

Dominique Alexander (undrafted)

2015

Jordan Phillips (Miami Dolphins, second round, 52 overall)

