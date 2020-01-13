Gabe Brkic, the only FBS kicker who was perfect on all field goal and extra-point attempts this season, was named to the Football Writers Association of America Freshman All America team, the organization announced on Monday.
Brkic, a redshirt freshman, never put pressure on himself to continue the streaks that will carry over to the 2020 season.
“Not at all. Every game I just come in to every game like it's a new game. I don't piggy back off the games before. Every week is a new week,” Brkic said.
Brkic took over kicking chores in the season’s fourth game from Calum Sutherland, who was eventually dismissed from the program. Beginning in the Texas Tech game on Sept. 28, he connected on all 17 field goal attempts and make all 51 PATs.
He’s the only OU kicker to end a season perfect on field goals. He made a 50-yarder at Kansas State (the team’s longest since 2017). He made four field goals in that same game, which was a first for the program since 2011.