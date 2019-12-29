ATLANTA - When Lincoln Riley was East Carolina’s offensive coordinator, he had multiple opportunities to leave for higher profile jobs in bigger conferences.
He was calculated during his five years at the American Athletic Conference school before making the move to Oklahoma in 2015.
Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch’s immediate success could put him on a few prospective head coach lists by athletic directors. Has Riley spoke with Grinch about his future?
“We’ve talked about it some. I want to be a resource for him and I’ve been through some of the things he’s gone through or is going through or wants to go through. I think it’s two-fold,” Riley said during a 20-minute session with reporters on Sunday. “I think it’s understanding if you do well here, then there’s going to be a lot of opportunities and also it’s us putting him in a position where he doesn’t feel like he has to go jump on it.
“We talked late last night and his excitement about where we’re going is right there where mine is.”
Riley was asked if he anticipates any changes on his current coaching staff.
Riley said with the success that the program has had, there will be some who get contacted or interviewed – “That just goes with the territory,” he said – and he knows some guys on staff will be good future head coaches or coordinators.
“The good thing here at Oklahoma is the support we’ve had from administration and the president being able to take care of these guys and put them in a situation where if they leave, it’s only for a no brainer,” Riley said. “And you hope our success would lead to those guys getting some of those no-brainer ones. I hope they do, and you don’t want to lose them, but I want them all to get an opportunity like I was able to get.”