Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY WEDNESDAY... .MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOWFALL IS FORECAST TO AFFECT THE REGION BEGINNING LATE TUESDAY NIGHT AND CONTINUING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING ACROSS MUCH OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA AS A STRONG LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM MOVES ACROSS THE REGION. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 8 INCHES POSSIBLE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA. * WHEN...FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING AND OR EVENING COMMUTE. ROAD CONDITIONS WILL DETERIORATE CONSIDERABLY BETWEEN THE MORNING AND EVENING COMMUTE ON WEDNESDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&