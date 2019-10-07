Welcome to Texas week.
Visitors to the University of Oklahoma were greeted by a sign attached to the iconic “Sooner Sower” statue. The banner was directed at Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger, who made comments last year saying that anyone
“@Sehlinger3: Our horns are still down. #BeatTexas” is what the white-on-crimson sign said with a upside-down Longhorns logo as the centerpiece.
After West Virginia players threw down “Horns Down” hand gestures after a 2018 win over the Longhorns, Ehlinger said in a now-deleted tweet: “I remember every single team/player that disrespects the rich tradition of the University of Texas by putting the Horns down. Do not think it will be forgotten in the future.”
Oklahoma and Texas meet for on Saturday in the Cotton Bowl. Kickoff is 11 a.m.
The Big 12 ruled last year that players risk an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty if displaying the hand gesture.