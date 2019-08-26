For the first time, fans at Oklahoma home games will be able to access WiFi this season after an extensive upgrade at Memorial Stadium that added more than 30 miles of copper and fiber wire.
"This is an exciting upgrade for our stadium and one that we've had on the drawing board for several years," OU athletic director Joe Castiglione said. "We are rolling it out at an optimum time as we have been able to secure the latest technology, which will make this system viable for several years."
Athletics department officials began planning for high-quality connected experience when the south end zone project started three years ago. The core of the system was engineered to handle nearly three times the amount of traffic seen in newer stadiums and at high-profile events like the Super Bowl.
The fine-tuning process will begin at Sunday's home game against Houston. Because it is impossible to replicate more than 80,000 fans accessing the system, staff members will be on-site to assess the system and engineers and roaming testers will address performance issues and hone the experience.
"Fan experience is a high priority for us," Castiglione said. "The on-field performance and pageantry of OU football are the best in the nation. Now, we are adding other pieces to the fan experience that make a trip to our stadium even more special and convenient.
"At the same time, we will soon be pushing out a new athletics department app that is designed with game day in mind. With the new Wi-Fi system providing a foundation, it has the capabilities we need to better serve our fans in and around the stadium. We're excited about our new offerings and yet we'll remain engaged in researching other products and services that we can bring to Sooner fans."
A team of "WiFi coaches" will be available throughout the stadium to help fans get connected.