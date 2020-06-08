OU Football
MATT BARNARD

The July 4 fireworks may not exclusively to celebrate America’s birth for Oklahoma fans.

Caleb Williams, a five-star high school quarterback targeted by Lincoln Riley, has circled that day to make his announcement for a college destination. The finalists for the 2021 recruit are OU, LSU and Maryland.

Williams (6-1, 200-pounds) is considered the nation’s No. 3 recruit overall and top-rated dual-threat quarterback by Rivals.

Williams, who is from Gonzaga College High School in Washington D.C., has been forecast to join the Sooners by multiple recruiting services.

Williams threw for 1,770 yards and 19 touchdowns in 2019. He also rushed for 838 yards and 18 touchdowns as a junior.

Williams would be the second five-star quarterback in three seasons recruited by Riley.

In the 2019 recruiting cycle, Oklahoma picked up Spencer Rattler. Rattler, who many predict will be the Sooners’ starter in 2020, was also considered the nation’s top dual-threat high school quarterback by Rivals when he signed his letter of intent.

