Oklahoma has set July 1 as a target date for football players to return to campus for voluntary workouts, a source confirmed to the Tulsa World on Tuesday morning.
The Big 12 Conference announced on Friday that member schools could allow football players to return on June 15, two weeks before OU's return to Norman.
Voluntary workouts are exclusively allowed, which include training with the program’s strength and conditioning staff. Coaches aren’t allowed contact.
The Oklahoman’s Berry Tramel was the first to announce Monday’s news.
OU appears to be taking a cautious stance toward COVID-19.
During a May 14 Zoom meeting with reporters, Lincoln Riley said bringing players back by June 1 – which was a date discussed at that time – was “ridiculous.”
“We’ve got to be patient,” he said. “We’ll get one good shot at it. Bring them back at the right time when we’re as prepared and know as much about this as we possibly can.”
The SEC recently announced that voluntary in-person athletics activities could begin on June 8.
