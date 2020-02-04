Levi Draper’s new college football destination will only be a stone’s throw from his Collinsville home.
The former Oklahoma linebacker will transfer to Arkansas at the conclusion of the spring semester, he said Tuesday.
After getting an OU degree in multidisciplinary studies, Draper will have two years of eligibility at the SEC school.
“I went down there on an unofficial visit this weekend and I fell in love with it,” Draper told the Tulsa World. “I knew (Arkansas head coach Sam) Pittman through the recruiting process when I was in high school.
“Going down this weekend and talking to him and (linebackers) coach (Rion) Rhoades and (defensive coordinator Barry) Odom, I felt like it would be a good fit for me.”
Barry Odom’s brother Brian Odom was Draper's linebackers coach at OU. Draper said there was little discussion about that connection during the recruiting process at Arkansas.
He added there are no hard feelings with OU, and Arkansas is a better fit.
“There’s zero bad blood. I left in good standing with them,” said Draper, who is closer proximity-wise to Fayetteville than Norman from his home. “I was thankful for the opportunity. At the time I was here, I made some great memories and great friends. There are people there that will be in my life for the rest of my life.”
The linebacker said he "had talked to a lot of schools" after announcing he was entering the transfer portal Jan. 17.
Many thought Tulsa could be a destination, especially given the recent transfer of Collinsville’s Grayson Boomer to TU from Oklahoma State. Quarterback Seth Boomer, another Collinsville grad, is already on the Golden Hurricane roster.
Draper said he didn’t talk to TU much.
“Everybody was kind of in the mix for a little bit. I went down (to Arkansas) this weekend and I fell in love with it,” said Draper, who didn't disclose any finalists. “I knew if I had the opportunity there, I would take it. I ended up having the opportunity to do so. I was excited.”
Draper understands he has had strong support from his family and the Collinsville community during his collegiate career.
“It’s huge. That’s where my family lives and that will always be my hometown,” Draper said. “I’m very appreciative of the support I had there. I love all the people there. They’ve made me who I am. I’m proud to be from there.”