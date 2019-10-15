Bob Stoops and Landry Jones are reunited once again.
On Tuesday morning, the XFL announced the quarterback assignments for the new league with Jones being designated to play for the Dallas Renegades.
Stoops was named the franchise’s first head coach last year and Jones now is the team’s first player.
Jones owns the Oklahoma record for most passing yards in a career, throwing for 16,646 between 2009-12. He’s also thrown more touchdown passes (123) than any other Sooners quarterback.
Jones was a fourth-round draft pick (115 overall) by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2013 NFL Draft. H was with the Steelers for five seasons before getting signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018.
Jones was named after Dallas Cowboys coach Tom Landry.
The XFL season debuts on Feb. 8, 2020.