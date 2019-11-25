NORMAN — Grant Calcaterra had serious and light-hearted moments during a 20-minute session with Oklahoma beat reporters on Monday night.
Sandwiched inside the interview was a 30-second pause where emotions took over the junior tight end. Calcaterra was asked how difficult it was to write a farewell letter and video to the sport he’s loved all of his life.
Concussions may have claimed Calcaterra’s football career, but not his spirit. The injuries were coming too fast and too frequently. The last one left him on the practice field during Texas week and had him coming to this realization: “Man, I’ve had a lot of these things. This might be the last one.”
Calcaterra wouldn’t give his final tally of concussions — they began during his high school days in southern California — but this one followed another major one during OU’s last spring football drills.
“It is scary. Just brain injuries in general are scary. But I wasn’t ever scared to stop playing,” Calcaterra said about the concussion protocol. “At the end of the day, I’m going to be successful in whatever I do because it’s the type of person that I am. If I put in the effort and time and determination that I had into football into something else, I’ll be just fine. I was never scared to walk away. It’s just bittersweet because I love playing so much.”
Calcaterra did his due diligence before making his final decision for a medical retirement. He credits OU team doctor Brock Schnebel and head athletic trainer Scott Anderson for their help. They directed him to outside doctors, who advised him to give up the sport.
Calcaterra also consulted with former football players Joshua Perry (Ohio State, San Diego Chargers) and Jimmy Jaggers (UCLA) who made the decision to retire due to concussions.
What did the players say?
“To trust my body, trust how I feel. The biggest thing, I ask them a lot, ‘Do you regret your decision?’ They said no,” Calcaterra said. “Ultimately your health is the most important thing you have. They were really supportive. They were trying to tell me to reach out with any questions I had. They were great.”
Calcaterra eventually passed concussion protocol for his final incident (he didn’t give the timetable), but had made the decision to hang up his cleats after consulting with family and friends.
“Just that risk of having those issues down the road,” he said when explaining the decision. “It really came down to, do I want to have a bunch of money possibly playing football and be 50 years old, but I can’t remember how to brush my teeth or something? Or cut my losses, pride myself on having a decent career in college and maybe not be a millionaire?
“Be able to enjoy my family, be able to enjoy the people around me, my friends. That’s what I chose to do.”
Lincoln Riley told Calcaterra if he chose to play, the coach would have second-guessed him. He then offered to help with any career paths, including the coaching profession.
Calcaterra described his desire to become a firefighter following his May 2020 graduation. He said he loves being on his toes, being impulsive and being a part of something that’s bigger than himself.
Jalen Hurts has seen plenty of former teammates leave the sport and become successful citizens. The OU quarterback expects the same from Calcaterra, who was one of the first teammates who Hurts met.
“I remember one of those days, I was just chilling in the locker room and he asked me if I wanted to go to lunch,” Hurts said. “We got some Chipotle and just kicked it and got to know each other better. A great guy, a great person. I know he’ll be good in whatever he does in life.”
Senior day was special, but wasn’t the plan. He thought he would leave with his senior class or miss it because he was an early entrant to the NFL. Riley invited him to take part in the pregame ceremony and then Calcaterra made his own plan to lead the team onto the field. The photo and video lit up social media.
“I did it in high school a few times. I was a captain. But I’d never done it during a home game in college,” Calcaterra said. “I was like ‘screw it, might as well.’”
There were plenty of memorable football moments, he said, before beginning a list — his first touchdown against UTEP in his first college game. A 2017 TD reception against TCU. Winning championships. Attending the Heisman Trophy ceremony of Baker Mayfield. Building tight friendships with Mark Andrews, Tanner Schafter, Austin Stogner and Caleb Kelly. Being a role model for younger players. His final touchdown against Texas in the Big 12 title game.
He plans on continuing to help the Sooners until his graduation.
“I never wanted to be the guy who ghosts off and not come around. I’m in every meeting, every practice,” he said. “I’m just trying to be a face out there, help coach a little bit. Bring what little knowledge I have and help the younger guys out.
“Help in every way I can.”