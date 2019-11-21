Oklahoma’s Grant Calcaterra announced his retirement from football on Thursday night via social media.
The junior tight end said during a three-minute video that multiple concussions led to his decision to quit playing the sport. Calcaterra’s last appearance was against Kansas on Oct. 5, and it appears he suffered the deciding concussion during practice for the Texas game.
“I spent countless hours visiting with OU medical professionals and specialists around the country. Ultimately, we came to the conclusion that it would be best for me to step away from the game,” Calcaterra said. “This has been the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make in my life, but I haven’t been alone. I’ve been able to stay positive throughout this process with the help of my family, close friends, girlfriend, teammates, coaches and different OU staff members. I want to thank each and every one of you for being there for me when I needed it most. You know who you are.
“Football has been the biggest thrill of my life and it kills me to know it’s over. But I’m confident God does everything for a reason and he has a plan for me.”
Calcaterra said he will graduate this May with a degree in communications and a minor in health and exercise science. He plans to return to his home in southern California and become a firefighter.
Calcaterra completes his career with 41 catches for 637 yards and nine touchdowns. His final scoring reception was the one-handed TD catch against Texas in last season’s Big 12 Championship victory.
Lincoln Riley tweeted, “Appreciate this young man. Big things ahead of him.”
Calcaterra will be honored with Oklahoma's seniors before Saturday's 7 p.m. game against TCU.
Calcaterra ended his message by giving thanks to OU fans.
“To Sooner Nation and everyone who has been a part of my football journey, I thank you again so much for making my career so memorable. I gave everything I had to this team and this game.
“I would like to think I’ve had a positive impact on this university and this football program and all the people around me. Thank you, God Bless and Boomer Sooner. Calc.”