Nick Basquine has caught passes from Heisman Trophy winners during his Oklahoma career.
Why does he think OU quarterback Jalen Hurts is just as deserving for college football’s top award as Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray?
“Just look what he does for our team. It’s similar to the last two Heisman winners, which obviously came from OU,” Basquine said last week. “He’s doing things just as well, if not better, in some areas. We also have a chance to do some great things still. Those are great players that are on it, but I obviously feel like Jalen has a great case as well.”
Hurts on Monday was named one of four finalists for the Heisman Trophy. He joins LSU’s Joe Burrow and Ohio State teammates Justin Fields and Chase Young. All are quarterbacks except Young, a defensive end.
The 2019 Heisman Trophy winner will be announced around 7:45 p.m. Saturday during an ESPN broadcast.
The Sooners have had five finalists in the past four seasons, the only school to do that in history. In 2016, Mayfield (third place) and Dede Westbrook (fourth) represented the Sooners. Mayfield (2017) and Murray (2018) would win the award.
Since 1982 – when Heisman finalists began getting invited to New York – Oklahoma has had 11 finalists, the most in college football. OU has had four Heisman winners since 2003.
Lincoln Riley was hired as OU’s offensive coordinator in 2015. In his five seasons calling plays, the Sooners’ quarterback has finished in the Heisman Trophy’s top four of voting each season. Mayfield wasn’t a 2015 finalist, but finished fourth in voting.
Hurts has been asked about the Heisman during the season, but has often bypassed any discussion.
He was asked about the award in the middle of the season when he was considered a frontrunner.
“It’s always nice. I don’t want to minimize the Heisman Trophy or what it stands for, that’s definitely an accomplishment in itself,” Hurts said. “But Coach Riley tells us all the time when you’re focused on the individual stuff, that’s not really how it should be. When you’re focused on the team the individual stuff will naturally come.”
Hurts is also a finalist for the Maxwell Award, O’Brien Award, Manning Award and Senior CLASS award. He was the Big 12 Conference’s offensive newcomer of the year after transferring from Alabama.
He has 1,255 rushing yards this season, which is 34 yards shy of Jack Mildren’s 1971 record of 1,289 rushing yards by an OU quarterback. He also has produced 51 total touchdowns, four shy of the school record of 55 set by Sam Bradford in 2008.
OU receiver CeeDee Lamb endorsed Hurts for the award last week.
“Jalen has played at a high level and he’s done a lot for this university and he’s breaking a lot of records,” Lamb said.
Only Notre Dame and Ohio State have produced as many Heisman Trophy winners as the Sooners, and OU is the only school to have different quarterbacks win the Heisman Trophy in consecutive seasons.
Oklahoma has four Heisman Trophy winners in the last 15 years. Only three other schools (Notre Dame, Ohio State and USC) have produced four winners.
Oklahoma will face LSU in a College Football Playoff semifinal game on Dec. 28. Kickoff for the Peach Bowl is 3 p.m. in Atlanta.