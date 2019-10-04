A snapshot as Oklahoma prepares to visit Kansas at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Players to watch on Saturday
Trey Sermon: The junior running back could take advantage of rainy conditions with his powerful ground game.
Tyrese Robinson: The sophomore is expected to draw his second consecutive start at right tackle in place of injured Adrian Ealy. Robinson started the first two games at right guard.
Grant Calcaterra: The junior tight end only has four receptions for 60 yards this season and is still searching for his first touchdown reception.
Jalen Redmond: The redshirt freshman leads the team with two sacks and 5.0 TFLs this season. Can that improve against Kansas?
A familiar face
Les Miles holds a 2-2 record against Oklahoma during his long coaching career.
Bedlam blew up during Miles’ four years at Oklahoma State. The Cowboys stunned the Sooners 16-13 in 2001 and captured a 38-28 win over the Sooners (in a game that’s wasn't as close as the score indicates) in 2002.
Oklahoma beat OSU and Miles in 2003 (52-9) and 2004 (38-35) before the coach headed to LSU.
Crossing paths
Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley was asked if he’s ever crossed paths with Miles or even eaten a blade of grass like him.
"There are a lot of things he's done that I've never done,” Riley said with a smile. “I've enjoyed him. We competed against each other some here early, early in this league when I first got my start at Texas Tech and then, obviously, well aware of all he's done in college football.”
Riley said he developed a relationship with Miles during Big 12 coaches meetings.
“I'll get to know him better here over the years as this thing goes on, but got a lot of respect for what he's done,” Miles said. “All the stops he's been, he's been highly successful. Has a unique way of attacking it and doesn't really care about the outside, just does what he thinks is best and you got to give him credit.
“He's certainly made an impact at this Kansas program in a certain amount of time."
Stat of the day
1: Number of times that an OU running back has had at least 10 carries in a game this season (Trey Sermon, 11 carries against Houston). A main reason is because of Oklahoma's offensive efficiency. OU hasn't snapped the ball more than 69 times in a game.
On the call
Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Greg McElory (analyst) and Tom Luginbill (sideline) are calling the game for ABC.
Reviewing the week
Revitalized defense has plenty of Tulsa-area high school coaches smiling. At one point this season, five players with 918 ties were on the field during a third-down stop
Lincoln Riley says he now 'can probably laugh' at 2017 Baker Mayfield incident at Kansas. (Remember when the former quarterback made news after a sideline gesture?)
Guerin Emig: Once compared to Tommie Harris, OU's Neville Gallimore played like Harris against Texas Tech
The offense continues to produce, penalties are adding up and a look back at Trejan Bridges' defensive debut
What we learned from the Sooners' 55-16 win over Texas Tech (and proof that Lincoln Riley is a player's coach)
Final word
Oklahoma 52, Kansas 13: If the weather was better, it could easily be 62-13 or 72-13. Instead, look for the Sooners to use their ground game to wear down the Jayhawks and the defense to hold an opponent to less than 20 points for the fourth consecutive game.