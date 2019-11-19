Oklahoma’s historic 25-point comeback to beat Baylor generated an average audience of 6.785 million, making it the most-watched college football game last weekend.
The peak window came when the Sooners completed their rally to take a 34-31 lead. At the 10-10:15 p.m. slot, when OU kicker Gabe Brkic knocked in the eventual game-winning field goal, ESPN reported that 8.5 million viewers were tuned in to the game.
Saturday’s audience numbers is ABC’s best for a Big 12 game since 2013’s Bedlam football game. That contest averaged 7.3 million viewers and featured the Sooners’ come-from-behind 33-24 win capped with Blake Bell’s 7-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Saunders and Eric Striker’s fumble recovery for a score on the final play.
The OU-Baylor game’s audience also was the largest across all broadcast and cable networks on Saturday, ESPN reported.