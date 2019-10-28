I was a pool reporter for the first time Saturday following the Oklahoma-Kansas State game. Here’s what happened:
In his postgame news conference, OU coach Lincoln Riley made a comment about
the late onside kick (“I was certainly under the impression that if they engage your player that there’s no illegal touching”) that made me wonder the same thing. Typically, these types of questions are raised by the pool reporter to the head official for clarification.
I discovered no pool reporter had been identified and volunteered to be it. My former co-worker John Hoover, now with The Franchise, sent a text message to a Kansas State official asking if we could have a pool reporter talk to official Reggie Smith. The Kansas State official asked what question would be asked. Hoover and I decided the initial question would be whether the forced touching rule was applicable. After a few minutes, the reply instructed me to head to the officials’ locker room.
When I went to the area of the officials’ locker room, another Kansas State official abruptly told me to wait outside. He came out a few minutes later and said he didn’t think the situation warranted a pool reporter talking to the officials but ultimately said they needed to know what question would be asked so they could be prepared to answer it. I don’t know whether that’s standard procedure, having never done this before, but I cooperated and repeated the question about forced touching.
I waited about half an hour outside the locker room area and eventually was summoned inside, where someone from the Big 12 told me Smith would come in and answer my question. Smith came in with a yellow legal pad in his hand, read a scribbled statement that included, “We did consider all aspects of forced touching,” plus a reference to the forced-touching rule. After Smith finished reading the brief statement, the Big 12 official said something to the effect of, “That’s it,” and I was escorted out.
I didn’t have the chance to ask a follow-up question, and I could have worded the initial question better so I could have received a more useful or thorough answer. Big 12 officials coordinator Greg Burks
that I should have asked whether forced touching was reviewable instead of whether forced touching was applicable. Considering the issue at hand was forced touching, I think the fact that forced touching is not reviewable could have been included in the response. said in a teleconference Monday
Kansas State fans storm the field as Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) attempts to head towards the locker room after the Sooners loss to the Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
An onside kick bounces off of Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Trejan Bridges (8) during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners cornerback Jaden Davis (4) tackles Kansas State Wildcats running back James Gilbert (34) during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners assistant head coach Shane Beamer and Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley talk to an official as they review an onside kick during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Neville Gallimore (90) tackles Kansas State Wildcats running back Harry Trotter (2) during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners safety Pat Fields (10) tackles Kansas State Wildcats running back James Gilbert (34) during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) adjusts his shoulder pads after scoring a touchdown during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Ronnie Perkins (7) sacks Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Skylar Thompson (10) during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) gets tackled by Kansas State Wildcats linebacker Elijah Sullivan (3) during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners cornerback Parnell Motley (11) walks towards his team's locker room after being ejected from the game during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Kansas State Wildcats defensive end Wyatt Hubert (56) and linebacker Eric Gallon II (1) celebrates while Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) picks himself up off the ground after getting sacked during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs out of an attempted tackle by Kansas State Wildcats linebacker Elijah Sullivan (3) during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Nick Basquine (83) runs up field during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Skylar Thompson (10) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Joshua Youngblood (23) steps out of an attempted tackle by Oklahoma Sooners safety Delarrin Turner-Yell (32) while scoring a touchdown during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Kansas State Wildcats defensive tackle Trey Dishon (99) tackles Oklahoma Sooners running back Kennedy Brooks (26) during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Kansas State Wildcats defensive back Jonathan Alexander (17) and linebacker Elijah Sullivan (3) tackle Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Joshua Youngblood (23) steps out of an attempted tackle by Oklahoma Sooners safety Delarrin Turner-Yell (32) while scoring a touchdown during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Skylar Thompson (10) runs the ball during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners cornerback Tre Brown (6) attempts to tackle Kansas State Wildcats running back James Gilbert (34) while being blocked by Kansas State Wildcats tight end Blaise Gammon (89) during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma receiver CeeDee Lamb runs up field against Kansas State. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) attempts a pass during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Kansas State Wildcats head coach Chris Klieman talks to Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners assistant head coach Shane Beamer and Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley yell at an official as they review an onside kick during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Ryan Jones (21) tackles Kansas State Wildcats running back Jordon Brown (6) during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) attempts a pass during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) points to a receiver while attempting a pass during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Phillip Brooks (88) attempts to recover an onside kick during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Kansas State Wildcats linebacker Elijah Sullivan (3) watches an onside kick travel down field during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) attempts a pass during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners cornerback Tre Brown (6) looks towards the sidelines after a big run play by Kansas State during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Kansas State fans celebrate after gaining possession of the ball during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Kansas State Wildcats defensive back AJ Parker (12) celebrates a defensive stop during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs the ball during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Skylar Thompson (10) attempts a pass during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Skylar Thompson (10) attempts a pass during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners cornerback Parnell Motley (11) watches his team play from the tunnel after he was ejected during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Kansas State fans celebrate as two Oklahoma fans watch the game during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley watches as two officials discuss a play during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners defensive coordinator Alex Grinch talks to Oklahoma Sooners cornerback Tre Brown (6) as he gets off the field during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Drake Stoops (12) gets tackled by Kansas State Wildcats defensive end Reggie Walker (51) during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) looks at the official for a penalty after failing to catch a touchdown pass while being defended by Kansas State Wildcats defensive back Wayne Jones (4) during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Kansas State Wildcats defensive back AJ Parker (12) watches as Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) catches a tipped pass while being defended by Kansas State Wildcats defensive back Jahron McPherson (31) during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Kansas State Wildcats defensive back AJ Parker (12) watches as Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) catches a tipped pass while being defended by Kansas State Wildcats defensive back Jahron McPherson (31) during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley points to the jumbotron while talking to officials as they review an onside kick during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) prays before the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners defensive coordinator Alex Grinch watches from the sidelines during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley talks to Kansas State Wildcats head coach Chris Klieman during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles (44) and defensive lineman Marquise Overton (97) tackle Kansas State Wildcats running back James Gilbert (34) during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reaches for the goal lines during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) gets tackled by Kansas State Wildcats defensive back Denzel Goolsby (20) during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) attempts to spin out of an attempted tackle by Kansas State Wildcats defensive tackle Joe Davies (96) and defensive back Denzel Goolsby (20) during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reaches for the goal lines during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) looks at the official for a penalty after failing to catch a touchdown pass during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley talks to Kansas State Wildcats head coach Chris Klieman during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Kansas State Wildcats defensive back AJ Parker (12) knocks away an intended pass for Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Brian Asamoah (24) tackles Kansas State Wildcats running back Jordon Brown (6) during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Dalton Schoen (83) catches a pass while being defended by Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles (44) during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Skylar Thompson (10) and running back James Gilbert (34) celebrate Thompson's touchdown during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Skylar Thompson (10) hugs a fan after his team's win over the Oklahoma Sooners at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Kansas State Wildcats running back Jordon Brown (6) leaps over Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Kenneth Murray (9) during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Law enforcement makes a path as Kansas State fans run past Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley after the Sooners loss to the Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Kansas State fans storm the field as Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) attempts to head towards the locker room after the Sooners loss to the Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Skylar Thompson (10) hugs a fan after his team's win over the Oklahoma Sooners at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Skylar Thompson (10) falls over Oklahoma Sooners cornerback Jaden Davis (4) while scoring a touchdown during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Kansas State fans storm the field as Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) attempts to head towards the locker room after the Sooners loss to the Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Skylar Thompson (10) falls over Oklahoma Sooners cornerback Jaden Davis (4) while scoring a touchdown during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Skylar Thompson (10) holds up the football after taking the final knee after his team's win over the Oklahoma Sooners at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Law enforcement makes a path as Kansas State fans run past Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley after the Sooners loss to the Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
