Caleb Kelly may not be making tackles on the field, but it doesn’t mean he hasn’t remained engaged with the Oklahoma football program.
The senior suffered what is believed to be a knee injury during spring drills and is redshirting this season while rehabilitating. Kelly is also remaining a face of the program on and off the field.
“Occasionally you see an injured guy who wants to stray off and you have to reel him back in. He has not been that at all,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said. “He’s been extremely engaged, positive, good for our young linebackers and our team. He’s still very involved in our community service things and training like crazy to get his body back. He has some obvious advantages to getting back sooner rather than later. He’s got a lot of motivation right now.”
Kelly could take advantage of the four-game redshirt rule, which allows a player to participate without losing a year of eligibility. Kelly’s injury announcement was made April 4. Oklahoma’s final four games could include a regular-season finale at Oklahoma State on Nov. 30 and as many as three postseason contests (Big 12 championship game, two College Football Playoff contests).
Kelly has also been present at several news conferences and media availabilities working with SoonerVision. He does several behind-the-scenes activities in the production field. During Monday’s news conference, Kelly posed a question to quarterback Jalen Hurts about setting goals.
“Those people kind of came to us that Caleb has some interest in that and with him having a little bit more downtime in some areas, it was a great opportunity for him to be able to do some things that he would have never been able to do,” Riley said. “I think some of that is my trust in Caleb. I wouldn’t let everybody do that. I trust him and it was a great opportunity for him to learn and grow and he’s got a real strong interest in doing it potentially after he’s done playing.
“It’s worked out and we’ve had such a great history here of our players going on and doing really well in this field.”