NORMAN – Jalen Hurts has been potent running the football this season.
But have the Oklahoma quarterback’s carries taken away from a group of talented running backs?
Hurts’ 74 rushing attempts this season is far above Trey Sermon (45 carries). Rhamondre Stevenson and Kennedy Brooks have 35 rushes each. Hurts also has 630 rushing yards, topping Stevenson (356), Sermon (354) and Brooks (311).
Did Lincoln Riley anticipate that disparity when the graduate transfer from Alabama joined the OU roster?
“I didn’t know what to anticipate. I knew there’d be a few things designed. Then you just never know how it’s going to play out, with the new offensive line. With a new quarterback, as far as how the scrambles are going to go,” Riley said during Monday’s news conference. “Seems like the majority of scrambles, situations we have gotten into, people have really emphasized coverage. They’ve stayed down on receivers.
“We haven’t had as many big throws off the scrambles, we’ve had a few, but he’s just had a lot of room to run, simply. And he’s made pretty good plays within that. It’s a little different from what we’ve had. But every year is. You do what you got to do.”
Hurts was named the Big 12 newcomer of the week after rushing for 131 yards in Saturday's 34-27 win over Texas. It was the most any OU quarterback has rushed for in the 115 years of the rivalry.
Hurts is on pace to join a rare group in Oklahoma’s rich football history. Only two other quarterbacks have eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards in a season – Jack Mildren had 1,289 yards in 1971 and Kyler Murray ended with 1,001 last season. Hurts' current pace would have him finishing the regular season with 1,260 rushing yards.
The run game definitely has a unique identity in 2019.
Trey Sermon is a veteran and earned the starting spot in the season opener. He played the second-most snaps of any running back against Texas. But he had no carries, which was surprising to many.
“It wasn't really schemed up like that, it just kind of happened,” Riley said. “The times he was in there, the ball just didn't find him. But again, that happens. CeeDee (Lamb) had like two touches the week before. It happens when you've got other good players. He'll have his other big moments for us.”
Riley did admit that Hurts is eating up some of the carries from running backs this season. The quarterback has 10 or more rushes in four games this season. Sermon, Brooks and Stevenson have 10 or more rushes in three games combined.
“It's a competitive backfield right now. We've had other very talented backfields in the last several years here, but I don't know that we've had one with as much depth as we currently have right now,” Riley said. “Getting T.J. Pledger back was great. That was a little bit earlier than we anticipated, so having him back the last few weeks has been great.
“Obviously the emergence of Rhamondre has been a factor. Kennedy's still a very good player with a lot of great experience. Trey's still a very good player with a lot of great experience. We've got four guys back there we're pretty excited about handing the ball to, and then our quarterback's a pretty good runner, too.”