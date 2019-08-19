OU practice

Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts led Alabama to a 41-3 record in his three seasons at Alabama, including 26-2 as the Crimson Tide’s starter in 2016 and 2017. ALONZO ADAMS/for the Tulsa World

Jalen Hurts has officially been named Oklahoma's starting quarterback by Lincoln Riley, the school announced on Monday afternoon.

Hurts, a graduate transfer from Alabama, has been in a quarterback competition with redshirt freshman Tanner Mordecai and true freshman Spencer Rattler.

Hurts is the Sooners' third different starting quarterback for the season opener in as many years. Baker Mayfield (2017) and Kyler Murray (2018) would go on to win Heisman trophies.

Oklahoma opens the season against visiting Houston on Sept. 1. Hurts is from Houston.

Hurts was 26-2 as a starting quarterback for the Crimson Tide. He played in 13 games in 2018, including in the SEC Championship game when he rallied Alabama to a 35-28 victory over Georgia.

Hurts had 23 rushing touchdowns, which is an Alabama record for a quarterback. He threw for 48 TDs while with the Crimson Tide.

