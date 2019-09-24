NORMAN — Oklahoma’s Trey Sermon grew up in SEC Country.
The running back from Georgia teethed on college football and, as a youngster, he watched former Auburn quarterback Cam Newton win the Heisman Trophy in 2010.
As this decade comes to an end, Sermon shares the OU backfield with Jalen Hurts, a current-day Newton with dangerous dual-threat capabilities.
“It’s a good thing to see,” Sermon said. “Growing up and looking at (Newton), it was electric. He was a playmaker. Just seeing (Hurts) do the same thing, that’s a great comparison for his style of play.
“They both run hard. They are bigger guys. That’s what I grew up seeing.”
Hurts is averaging 293.3 yards passing and 124.3 rushing per game. He leads the nation in yards per completion (18.0) and ranks second in yards per rush (9.8).
Those statistics have vaulted Hurts atop early Heisman Trophy projections made by ESPN and The Athletic. While impressive, Hurts continually uses the words “rat poison” when reporters throw those numbers at him.
There’s no focus on the Heisman Trophy for Hurts.
“It’s not the first time I’ve had to block it out. We just focus on what we need to do as a team, what we want to do as a team,” Hurts said. “I’ve been saying ‘rat poison’ forever and I’m gonna continue to say it because that’s what it is. I’m not worried about none of that. I’m worried about what we wanna accomplish as a team and what we need to do as a team to achieve those goals and the process of doing it.”
The “rat poison” talk was enjoyed by Hurts’ OU center.
“I really enjoy that from him,” Creed Humphrey said. “I’m kind of the same way. I don’t really pay attention to statistics. It’s all about doing your job to the best of your ability on every play. That’s his attitude toward everything. I love it.”
Added OU coach Lincoln Riley: “Jalen didn’t come here for individual awards. If that would have been the case, one, I wouldn’t have brought him here and, two, he probably wouldn’t have come here. He came here to win. That’s why he’s here. He’s made that very clear to me from (the beginning). His actions from the day I started talking to him to right now have shown nothing but that. He cares about winning football games.
“We’ve had some other guys at this position that have felt the same way. Occasionally, when teams do well and guys play well, then nice individual things happen. It’s a byproduct. It’s not the main focus. Hasn’t been with the guys we’ve had at that position before, and it’s certainly not with Jalen.”
Hurts’ run game has added a different look to Riley’s offense. Hurts’ 373 yards is more than running backs Sermon (198 yards), Rhamondre Stevenson (182) and Kennedy Brooks (177).
Before the season, a Las Vegas oddsmaker put out a prop bet on Hurts’ run production: Would the quarterback rush for more or less than 1,100 yards in 12 regular-season games?
The safe money seemed to have been on taking the under. Only two quarterbacks in OU history has eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards — Jack Mildren had 1,289 yards in 1971 and Kyler Murray rushed for 1,001 last season.
At the current rate, Hurts would finish with 1,491 rushing yards in the regular season. Newton rushed for 1,336 yards in his 2010 regular season.
What makes Hurts such a good runner? Where did he learn to be patient while holes develop and then explode through them?
In Hurts-like fashion, he shrugged off those questions by saying, “Just playing football.”
So instead of asking Hurts to elaborate, Riley was asked what makes Hurts such an effective runner.
“As a runner, he is patient,” Riley said. “He’s got a good feel for blocking schemes and you can tell he’s carried the ball a number of times at this level, so he doesn’t panic.
“Oftentimes, young runners, regardless of what position they play … young runners, they’re not patient enough for it, and he is. Part of it is patience, and part of it is just having a good understanding of what we’re doing.”