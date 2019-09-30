NORMAN — Jeremiah Hall wore a wide smile while speaking with reporters during Monday’s news conference at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
This was unfamiliar territory for the redshirt sophomore. But the H-back — like he has during the 2019 season — took everything in stride.
The questions ranged from his crafty fourth-down run after a catch to pick up a first down against Texas Tech to keeping an H-back tradition alive that dates back to J.D. Runnels from more than a decade ago.
Hall has developed into an important weapon for the Sooners this season. He has six catches for 64 yards with two touchdown grabs. His 23-yard reception on fourth-and-11 against the Red Raiders was his career-long catch.
“He’s been very pivotal in our offense thus far and he’s made a lot of plays for us,” OU quarterback Jalen Hurts said. “I think he’ll only continue to improve. He’s still young. With experience, he’ll continue to grow.”
Hall took over the position following Carson Meier’s graduation. Dimitri Flowers was the first H-back in Lincoln Riley’s system and was on the sideline for Saturday’s 55-16 win over Texas Tech.
Does Hall try to pattern his game after those two players?
“I wouldn’t really put myself into a single category. But I will say I learned a lot from both of those guys … I’m not more like one or the other, but I have learned a lot from those guys and I try to imitate that on the field,” Hall said, adding that he’s somewhere in between.
Hall evaded three tacklers during the fourth-down play — drawing attention from Riley after the game — but seems to be more excited taking care of his running backs than highlight-making plays.
He was asked if he liked a fourth-down conversion play or setting the edge to allow someone else to make a play.
“Definitely holding my edge. I love making plays but at the same time, my man Kennedy Brooks, Trey Sermon, I’ve been roommates with both of those guys,” Hall said. “Whenever they’re in the end zone, I’m a little bit more excited than I guess myself, if that makes sense.”
Hall didn’t mind sharing his career development during the 13-minute talk with reporters. His youth career began as a right guard, but he quit the sport for two years while in elementary school since he didn’t have the ball in his hands. In middle school, he was shifted to tight end.
“Then I got to high school and my coach really saw my athleticism,” Hall said while thanking Charlotte Vance (N.C.) High School coach Aaron Brand. “He believed in me. Shout out to Coach Brand for the shiftiness, the confidence that I have now, the route-running skills that I have now. He kind of forced that upon me and I’m grateful for that.”
Riley, while East Carolina’s offensive coordinator, took notice of Hall.
“I knew pretty quickly he might be out of our league to recruit there if he kept progressing,” Riley said. “I would say some of our connections to that area, we already knew when I went out to recruit him.
“I already knew his high school coach, guys in that area, had some pretty good feedback as to what kind of player he was. It was pretty obvious he fit exactly what we were looking for.”
Hall said he remembered Riley and then-ECU head coach Ruffin McNeill at nearby ECU.
It was Flowers’ big night at Iowa State that impressed him during his own recruiting process. He saw how Riley used his H-back.
“I was like ‘whoa.’ They have that much faith in that kid and hopefully I can build up to that,” Hall said. “When they offered me the scholarship, I was very excited to see what was on film and replicate that.”
Hall redshirted the 2017 season and saw limited play last season. Entering spring and fall camp, he competed with Brayden Willis for the vacant H-back spot. Riley said the competition continues and both players have gotten better.
“Jeremiah has done a nice job. He’s made a lot of the plays that have come to him. He showed some of his playmaking ability on that fourth-and-11 play the other day,” Riley said. “That was cool to see a young guy make such an important play in a big moment. He has a good natural feel and overall knowledge to a lot of things we’re doing. There are a lot of things we can do with him.”
One thing that Hall didn’t do after the play was give position coach Shane Beamer a headbutt. When Hall scored his first career touchdown in the season opener against Houston, Beamer needed stitches on his forehead after taking a celebratory hit from Hall’s helmet.
“I did think about that coming off the sideline,” Hall said with a smile. “You guys have put it in my brain ever since the first game to be conscious of that.”