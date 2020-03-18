Oklahoma’s spring football game has officially been canceled.
Joe Castiglione, OU’s director of athletics, made the announcement during a Wednesday afternoon interview on WWLS The Sports Animal, an Oklahoma City radio station.
The game was scheduled for April 18 at Memorial Stadium.
Castiglione told show host Berry Tramel that he didn’t see any way that the game could happen.
“We’re sitting here looking at it from two different ways. One, obviously people are canceling all kinds of events for the next 30 or more days. There’s one reason,” Castiglione said during the interview. “The other reason is related to practice. I can’t sit here and tell you when any team is going to be able to get back and have a normal practice. Just can’t do that. To sit here and think we’re going to have a spring game and not be able to even say when we are going to return to practice is silly.”
It is the next natural domino to fall as OU is taking precaution against COVID-19, which has closed the Oklahoma campus this week.
OU was able to hold its opening practice on March 10 before abruptly canceling a March 12 practice.
“I guess we’re just basically saying the reality. There’s not any way that we’re going to have it,” Castiglione said. “It’s hard to even say when or if we’ll be able to return to any type of practice in the next 30-45 days.”